Nebraska Wrestling’s In-State Prospects Shine in Greco‑Roman at Fargo Nationals
There’s something special brewing on the wrestling mats in Nebraska. Last week’s Fargo Nationals were more than just a summer tournament. In short, they were a spotlight on the rising in-state talent ready to make serious noise at the next level.
While the freestyle matches sparked buzz earlier in the week, it was the Greco-Roman competition that really gave Nebraska’s finest a platform to shine. From high-flying throws to gut-wrenching comebacks, Team Nebraska proved they’ve got more than just potential. They showed they've got grit, talent and a whole lot of fight.
Adonis Bonar II Makes Big Moves in Greco
If there was one name that defined Nebraska’s Greco-Roman campaign in Fargo, it was Adonis Bonar II. The Creighton Prep senior and Cal Baptist commit took home his first Junior Greco title, building off his 2024 16U championship to complete an impressive Fargo double.
With a dominant style built on raw power and a commanding top game, Bonar made a statement. While the record from his run wasn't fully detailed, there's no question that Bonar rolled through elite competition on his way to gold.
Bonar has consistently shown he’s one of Nebraska’s premier upper-weight prospects, and this latest title just cements his status. His back-to-back Fargo success sets a high bar for future Cornhusker wrestlers and signals that Cal Baptist is getting a real game-changer.
Ace Schweitzer Shows Star Power on the Mat
At 106 pounds, Central City’s Ace Schweitzer turned in a breakout performance in the junior division. Going 4-2 and finishing fourth, Schweitzer impressed from the opening whistle. He won his first three matches by technical fall or pin before falling in a close 12-9 semifinal battle to eventual champion Vincent DeMarco of Illinois. The loss didn’t dim his shine; if anything, it showed that Schweitzer can go toe-to-toe with the nation’s best.
And the best part? He’s just getting started. As a freshman this past high school season, Schweitzer captured a Class B state title with a stunning 49-4 record. With that kind of résumé this early in his career, he’s already a clear favorite to repeat as a state champ and will undoubtedly be a name on Nebraska’s radar when it comes to in-state recruiting.
Cruzer Dominguez, Kiernan Meink and More Fuel the Future
Creighton Prep’s Cruzer Dominguez added a seventh-place finish at 120 pounds to his growing list of accomplishments. The freshman standout went 7-2 in Greco after going 4-2 in freestyle earlier in the week. This marks the second straight year Dominguez has placed in both styles, showing consistency that makes him a can’t-miss name for Nebraska in the coming seasons.
Over at Millard South, senior-to-be Kiernan Meink added his name to the accolades as well. Meink, already a two-time Class A state champion and SIUE commit, went 8-2 to earn seventh place in Junior Greco. His Fargo showing reaffirmed why he’s one of the most respected names in the Nebraska wrestling scene.
And don’t forget about Zaiyahn Ornelas. After falling short in his opening match, the three-time state champ, formerly of Wilber-Clatonia and now at Creighton Prep, reeled off five straight wins in the consolation bracket before getting edged out in a 3-0 loss. Ornelas, who also placed eighth in freestyle with a 5-3 record, showed the kind of heart and resilience that defines Nebraska wrestling.
The future looks just as bright thanks to Nebraska’s younger competitors in the 16U division. Mount Michael Benedictine’s Kaleb Griffith put together an inspiring run at 157 pounds, bouncing back from an early loss to reel off seven straight victories and claim fourth place. With six of those wins coming by tech fall or pin, Griffith showed a level of aggression and dominance that coaches dream about.
Ralston’s Brody Schmitt was another standout, storming through his first four matches, including two pins, before a quarterfinal loss redirected him to an eighth-place finish. Ending the tournament at 5-3, Schmitt gave fans and coaches alike plenty to be excited about.
What It All Means for Nebraska Wrestling
Nebraska’s strong showing in Fargo, particularly in the challenging Greco-Roman style, is more than just a good weekend. It’s proof that the state’s high school programs are producing tough, technically sound and fiercely competitive wrestlers. For Huskers head coach Mark Manning, these in-state stars represent more than local pride; they’re the potential foundation of future Big Ten success.
With names like Bonar, Schweitzer, Dominguez, Meink, Ornelas, Griffith and Schmitt leading the way, the Cornhusker pipeline looks stronger than ever. These young men are proving they can not only hang with the country’s best, they can beat them.
And with continued support and development, don’t be surprised to see many of them suiting up for Nebraska and making waves in the college ranks in the very near future. From the Fargo mats to the Big Ten stage, Nebraska wrestling’s future looks fierce, and it’s coming fast.
More from Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.