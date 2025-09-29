All Huskers

Road to Glory: Big Red's 2025-26 Wrestling Campaign Revealed

Nebraska wrestling is locked in for a high-stakes 2025–26 campaign, with a schedule built for grit, growth, and glory. From early-season tests to Big Ten battles and national spotlight showdowns, the Huskers are primed to chase podium finishes and All-American honors.

Michael Cavallo

Mar 22, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Ridge Lovett of the Nebraska Cornhuskers reacts after defeating Caleb Henson of the Virginia Tech Hokies (not pictured) during the Division I Men's Wrestling Championship held at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Ridge Lovett of the Nebraska Cornhuskers reacts after defeating Caleb Henson of the Virginia Tech Hokies (not pictured) during the Division I Men's Wrestling Championship held at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska wrestling is gearing up for a pivotal 2025–26 season, with its newly announced campaign charting a path through elite competition and high-stakes matchups.

The Huskers return to the mat with a blend of seasoned talent and rising prospects, ready to test themselves against the best in the Big Ten and beyond. With national ambitions and a schedule built for growth, grit, and glory, this year’s journey promises intensity from the opening whistle to the final takedown.

Nebraska is set to navigate a formidable schedule, squaring off against 11 of last season’s top 25 NCAA Championship finishers. The campaign kicks off on the road at the Navy Classic in Annapolis, Maryland, on Nov. 2, before the Huskers return home to host Army at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Nov. 7.

Just over a week later, NU heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the high-stakes National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center. At the National Duals Invitational, 16 elite programs will participate, including 11 of the top 12 from the final 2025 NCAA standings. These programs will battle for a $200,000 grand prize across two days of intense competition.

Ridge Lovett of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrates win with his coach Mark Manning.
Mar 22, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Ridge Lovett of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrates win with his coach Mark Manning during the Division I Men's Wrestling Championship held at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Nebraska’s midseason wrestling slate is packed with high-profile matchups and pivotal conference tests. The Huskers head to St. Charles, Missouri, on Dec. 5 for the Journeymen Duals before returning to Lincoln for a trio of home non-conference bouts. These bouts consist of North Carolina on Dec. 19, Oklahoma State on Dec. 21, and Northern Iowa on Jan. 3.

Big Ten competition begins on the road against Minnesota on Jan. 16, followed by a marquee home weekend featuring Iowa on Jan. 23 and Ohio State on Jan. 25. This will mark the Buckeyes’ first visit to Lincoln since 2020. Nebraska then travels to University Park to face defending national champion Penn State on Jan. 30, before closing out the home dual season with Purdue on Feb. 6 and Northwestern on Feb. 8.

Nebraska will wrap up its Big Ten regular-season slate with back-to-back road duals against Illinois on Feb. 13 and Indiana on Feb. 15, followed by a non-conference finale at Utah Valley on Feb. 21.

Antrell Taylor of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrates win against Joey Blaze of the Purdue
Mar 22, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Antrell Taylor of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrates win against Joey Blaze of the Purdue Boilmakers (not pictured) during the Division I Men's Wrestling Championship held at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Postseason action begins with the Big Ten Championships, hosted by Penn State on March 7–8, where the Huskers will battle for conference supremacy. The season culminates at the NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio, running March 19–21, as Nebraska aims to convert its grueling schedule into national hardware.

More From Nebraska on SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Michael Cavallo
MICHAEL CAVALLO

Michael is a passionate sports writer who covers Major League Baseball, the NFL, college football, Rutgers University athletics, and Monmouth football. With published work at FanSided, The Rutgers Wire (USA Today), and The League Winners, Michael delivers insightful analysis, in-depth features, and timely coverage that connects fans to the heart of the game. His work highlights key storylines and standout performances across both professional (NFL & MLB) and collegiate sports (Football, Baseball, Basketball, and Wrestling), with a strong focus on New Jersey-based programs.

Home/Wrestling