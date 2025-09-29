Road to Glory: Big Red's 2025-26 Wrestling Campaign Revealed
Nebraska wrestling is gearing up for a pivotal 2025–26 season, with its newly announced campaign charting a path through elite competition and high-stakes matchups.
The Huskers return to the mat with a blend of seasoned talent and rising prospects, ready to test themselves against the best in the Big Ten and beyond. With national ambitions and a schedule built for growth, grit, and glory, this year’s journey promises intensity from the opening whistle to the final takedown.
Nebraska is set to navigate a formidable schedule, squaring off against 11 of last season’s top 25 NCAA Championship finishers. The campaign kicks off on the road at the Navy Classic in Annapolis, Maryland, on Nov. 2, before the Huskers return home to host Army at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Nov. 7.
Just over a week later, NU heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the high-stakes National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center. At the National Duals Invitational, 16 elite programs will participate, including 11 of the top 12 from the final 2025 NCAA standings. These programs will battle for a $200,000 grand prize across two days of intense competition.
Nebraska’s midseason wrestling slate is packed with high-profile matchups and pivotal conference tests. The Huskers head to St. Charles, Missouri, on Dec. 5 for the Journeymen Duals before returning to Lincoln for a trio of home non-conference bouts. These bouts consist of North Carolina on Dec. 19, Oklahoma State on Dec. 21, and Northern Iowa on Jan. 3.
Big Ten competition begins on the road against Minnesota on Jan. 16, followed by a marquee home weekend featuring Iowa on Jan. 23 and Ohio State on Jan. 25. This will mark the Buckeyes’ first visit to Lincoln since 2020. Nebraska then travels to University Park to face defending national champion Penn State on Jan. 30, before closing out the home dual season with Purdue on Feb. 6 and Northwestern on Feb. 8.
Nebraska will wrap up its Big Ten regular-season slate with back-to-back road duals against Illinois on Feb. 13 and Indiana on Feb. 15, followed by a non-conference finale at Utah Valley on Feb. 21.
Postseason action begins with the Big Ten Championships, hosted by Penn State on March 7–8, where the Huskers will battle for conference supremacy. The season culminates at the NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio, running March 19–21, as Nebraska aims to convert its grueling schedule into national hardware.
