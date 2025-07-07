What’s Next for Nebraska Wrestling After Record-Breaking Season?
Something is brewing in Lincoln, and it smells like legacy.
After decades of grinding, building, and knocking on the national door, Nebraska wrestling finally kicked that thing wide open in 2025. A record-smashing second-place finish at the NCAA Championships could redefine what this program can be. But it can also set the tone for an era where the Cornhuskers are no longer hopeful contenders.
They are now a full-blown powerhouse. The energy is different, the expectations are higher, and with Head Coach Mark Manning still at the helm, the Cornhuskers are eyeing the top of the podium in 2026.
How 2025 Redefined Nebraska Wrestling
The 2025 NCAA Championships, held from March 20–22 in Philadelphia, were historic. Nebraska shattered internal program records and also made the entire wrestling world sit up straighter.
Their second-place team finish was the highest in program history, earning an eye-popping 117.0 points, smashing their previous NCAA best of 79.5 back in 1993. The jump from 9th place and 60.5 points in 2024 to runner-up in just a year is nearly unprecedented at this level.
As coach Mark Manning explained, the difference between greatness and greatness-with-a-trophy can come down to the thinnest of margins. Ridge Lovett delivered what can only be described as a redemption masterpiece. After falling to Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech) in the 2024 NCAA semifinals, he came back in 2025, defeating the same opponent 1-0 to capture the 149-pound national title.
It was Nebraska’s first individual crown since Jordan Burroughs in 2011. And it marked the close of an incredible career that included four All-American honors and over 100 wins. His 22.5 team points in 2025, up from 12 in 2024, made him a champion and a leader by example.
Then there was Antrell Taylor, who brought home his own hardware at 157 pounds. He earned a 4-2 decision over Purdue’s Joey Blaze. Taylor’s second All-American honor turned into his first national title. And he did it with the kind of poise that makes you believe he’s just getting started.
Brock Hardy nearly made it a hat trick of champions, finishing second at 141 pounds after a hard-fought 12-9 loss to Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez. Nebraska’s showing of three national finalists was only the second time in program history that they’d sent that many to the championship match.
And when it came to All-Americans? The Huskers went all in. Eight total All-Americans took the mat, setting a new school record. Joining Lovett, Taylor, and Hardy were Christopher Minto (4th at 165), Caleb Smith (7th at 125), Jacob Van Dee (7th at 133), Silas Allred (7th at 184), and Camden McDanel (8th at 197). That’s a lineup you don’t want to tangle with.
One notable absence from the podium was Lenny Pinto at 174 pounds. He fell just short in the blood round. Following the season, the three-time NCAA qualifier and 2025 Big Ten runner-up entered the transfer portal and committed to Rutgers. It was a major departure, no doubt, but also a reminder of how much talent Nebraska still retains.
Manning’s leadership throughout this record-breaking ride didn’t go unnoticed. He was officially named the 2025 NCAA Tournament Coach of the Year.
Nebraska’s Reload for 2025–26 Begins Now
So, what do you do after the most successful season in school history? You do it again, only better.
Despite graduating an icon like Lovett and saying goodbye to Pinto, Nebraska is far from rebuilding. The 2025–2026 roster will return six of the eight All-Americans and is already being tested by one of the most grueling schedules in the country. With seven duals lined up against teams that finished in the 2025 NCAA Top 10, the Huskers aren’t shying away from anything.
The non-conference slate kicks off with a November 2 showdown at the Navy Classic in Annapolis. That’s where Nebraska will aim for its fourth straight team title. Then comes the National Duals Invitational in Tulsa from November 15–16. It’s an early-season gauntlet that features 16 elite teams, including 11 of the top 12 from the 2025 NCAA standings.
Add in marquee matchups like Hustle in the Heartland on December 5 (featuring Mizzou and Brown). And you’ve got a brutal but necessary crucible that could forge another title-caliber team.
Husker fans will also have plenty to cheer about at home. Memorial Coliseum will host high-profile duals against Army (Nov. 7), North Carolina (Dec. 19), Oklahoma State (Dec. 21), and Northern Iowa (Jan. 3).
The Big Ten schedule is equally intense. Home duals include Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue, and Ohio State, which are all serious competition. On the road, the Huskers face Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and a highly anticipated dual at Penn State, the reigning NCAA champions. That final matchup could end up being the biggest duel of the entire 2025–26 collegiate season.
The postseason roadmap is pretty familiar. Big Ten Championships first, followed by the NCAA Championships in Kansas City from March 19–21, 2026.
Beyond the returning talent and rigorous schedule, Nebraska is also stacking the future. The Huskers have already locked down a 2026 commitment from Noah Bull. He is a 150-pound standout ranked No. 40 nationally by FloWrestling as of June 2025.
