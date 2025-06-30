Which Women's Sport Should Nebraska Add?
Nebraska is going to add another women's sport. The only questions remaining are when and which one.
On Sports Nightly after the Husker Games, Nebraska athletics director Troy Dannen said Title IX would make another women's sport a necessity in Lincoln.
"Eventually we’re going to have another women’s sport here at Nebraska from a Title IX standpoint," Dannen said.
But which will become the next varsity sport among the Cornhuskers? Below are several options.
Flag Football
"“Flag football is really being pushed by the NFL. And a lot of states have sanctioned it at the high school level," Dannen said after the Husker Games. "I think women’s flag football is one of those sports that — I wanted to see it live myself. And we had a lot of fans come and watch it."
Fans took in a 60-0 flag football game at Memorial Stadium, with Midland dominating a club team from UNL. The Warriors have had a team since 2020-21.
There are at least 65 NCAA schools sponsoring women's flag football as either club or varsity sports. Currently, it is not an NCAA championship sport. If it gets added to the NCAA Emerging Sports for Women program, 40 schools will need to sponsor the sport at the varsity level for it to earn championship status.
Wrestling
The latest women's sport to earn NCAA championship status, wrestling will hold its first championship in 2026.
There are more than 130 women's wrestling programs at college across the divisions. Several programs already exist within the borders of Nebraska: Chadron State, Doane, Hastings College, Midland, Southeast Community College, and York.
Within the Division I ranks, less than a dozen programs exist. One of those is at Iowa.
Girls wrestling has been a sanctioned sport in Nebraska for a couple of years. Participation continues to grow, with 137 teams represented at the latest state championships.
Ice Hockey
Women's ice hockey is already an NCAA championship sport, but while several Big Ten schools have programs, they must compete outside of the league.
Wisconsin just won their eighth national title, beating Minnesota and Ohio State in the Frozen Four. Those three compete in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association. Penn State also has a varsity program in the Atlantic Hockey America conference.
Jordyn Petrie, a Lincoln native and forward for Ohio State, is one of several Nebraskans playing ice hockey across the country. There is local talent to built upon for a new program. And perhaps no other sport has been pined after more than ice hockey in Lincoln, especially with seeing how well the Omaha Mavericks have done with the sport.
There are currently 44 women's ice hockey teams in the NCAA Division I.
Field Hockey
The first sport on our list that is both already at NCAA championship status and sponsored at the Big Ten Conference level.
Nine Big Ten teams compete in field hockey: Northwestern, Maryland, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, Iowa, Penn State, and Michigan State. The Wildcats won the national title back in November.
There are currently 79 women's field hockey teams in the NCAA Division I.
Lacrosse
Another sport with both NCAA championship status and sponsorship at the Big Ten level, this sport is predominantly played in the northeast and on the coasts.
The Big Ten has nine teams competing in the sport: Northwestern, Maryland, Johns Hopkins, Michigan, Penn State, USC, Rutgers, Ohio State, and Oregon. The Wildcats finished as national runner-up last month.
There are 128 programs competing at the NCAA Division I level.
Nebraska currently competes in 10 men's championships and 13 women's championships. Beach volleyball is not among those as they do not compete in the postseason.
Men's Sports
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Cross Country
- Football
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Tennis
- Indoor Track & Field
- Outdoor Track & Field
- Wrestling
Women' Sports
- Basketball
- Bowling
- Cross Country
- Golf
- Gymnastics
- Rifle
- Soccer
- Softball
- Swimming & Diving
- Tennis
- Indoor Track & Field
- Outdoor Track & Field
- Volleyball
