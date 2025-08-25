Another Former Northwestern Offensive Weapon Cut After NFL Training Camp
After Evan Hull was released from the Indianapolis Colts last Friday, another former Northwestern offensive player was cut yesteday ahead of tomorrow's NFL roster cut down.
Career Wildcat Thomas Gordon, last season's starting tight end, had signed a deal to participate in Chicago Bears' training camp this summer. He was released from the team yesterday along with five other players, according to Spotrac via X.
Gordon was a steady improver over the course of a long, six-season career in Evanston.
As a first-year, way back in 2019, Gordon played in just two games and didn't record any stats on offense. During the COVID-19 year in 2020, he played in eight games and still didn't record any counting stats on offense.
Gordon's career as a tight end effectively began in 2021 as a sophomore, when he played in 11 games and finally recorded two receptions.
The 2022 season was Gordon's first shot at getting significant playing time. An injury derailed that plan just a little bit, but Gordon still played eight games and went for 162 receiving yards. He also started to emerge as a good blocking tight end option for the Wildcats.
Then, in 2023, Northwestern's most recent bowl season, Gordon took a little bit of a step back in terms of yardage (112), but he continued to be a steady force on the line of scrimmage. That continued in his senior season last year, when he also put up career highs in receptions and yards with 27 and 252 respectively.
Gordon's college numbers as a receiver don't jump off the page, but his blocking prowess afforded him an NFL opportunity this summer as a UDFA. Unfortunately for the former Wildcat, that opportunity didn't result in a roster spot.
With the Bears, he was more of a training camp player than anything. Gordon did not record any stats in preseason games, according to ESPN box scores.
The NFL isn't exactly overflowing with former Northwestern talents at the moment, and they guys that stick out tend to be players who have already established themselves like Rashawn Slater or Peter Skoronski.
So far, though, the fringe NFL-talents in Hull and Gordon haven't made rosters. They'll hope to rebound and land on someone's practice squad.