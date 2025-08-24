Former Northwestern Running Back Released Ahead of NFL Cut Down Day
For Northwestern fans, the 2022 football season doesn't offer many great memories.
There was the victory in week zero against Nebraska in Ireland. And then, well, basically nothing. The 'Cats went on to lose every remaining game on their schedule, including a listless performance at home against Southern Illinois that resulted in a difficult loss to swallow.
That season was certainly a low point in recent Northwestern history, but the bright spot that entire year was the team's starting running back -- Evan Hull. "The Incredible Hull," as he was dubbed, finished 2022 with 913 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The season before, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with 1,009.
No. 26 was a dominant offensive weapon when he was in college, but his NFL career hasn't gone to plan so far. This week, Hull was cut from the Pittsburgh Steelers as NFL roster cut-down day approaches on Tuesday.
After his senior season in 2022, Hull was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the fifth round of the NFL Draft. Hull had a solid camp and preseason, and he looked in line to get some touches during his rookie season in a back-up role.
Unfortunately, during the Colts' season opener, he tore his meniscus and missed the rest of the season. It was a bad development that the former Wildcats hasn't really been able to overcome since.
After losing out on early playing time, Hull returned to the Colts in 2024, but he barely played -- spending the majority of the season with the team's practice squad.
Heading into this season, Hull attended camp with the Steelers, and he played in all three preseason contests. Hull finished with just 33 yards across those games before being cut on Friday.
Now, Hull will search for a new landing spot. He could join the Steelers' practice squad, or that of another team. It is unlikely he'd find a spot on an active roster heading into week one of the NFL season after being cut.
No matter what happens, Hull's college career can't be taken away from him. He was an A+ Wildcat during his time in purple, and the numbers back that up. Northwestern hasn't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Hull's time with the team.