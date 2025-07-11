Barnhizer's Defense Shines in Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League Win
Although he struggled to put the ball in the net, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Brooks Barnhizer relied on the other parts of his game to lead his team to victory on Thursday. The Thunder defeated the Nets in their NBA 2K26 Summer League opener, 90-81, with a large boost from Barnhizer's defense.
The former Northwestern captain finished with six points, shooting just 2-of-11 overall, 0-of-5 from three and 2-of-6 from the free throw line. However, Barnhizer supplemented his rough scoring night with a team-high seven rebounds, three assists and six steals.
His steal against first-round pick Danny Wolf, who competed against Barnhizer last season while at Michigan, led to a transition basket that got Oklahoma City on the board first. It set the tone for a night in which the Thunder had 17 steals as a team.
One of Barnhizer's made shots came in his signature fashion — backing down his defender before knocking down a fadeaway jumper.
Despite the difficult night shooting, Barnhizer has shown promise so far this summer. Over three games at the Salt Lake City Summer League, the No. 44 overall pick averaged 7.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and one block per game. Barnhizer also shot the ball well, making 52.9% of his attempts and 42.9% of his three-pointers.
Barnhizer will be back in action on Saturday, July 12, when the Thunder are set to take on the Indiana Pacers. The game will be televised on NBA TV at 4:30 p.m. CT.