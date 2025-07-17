Boo Buie Almost Cracks Double-Digits in Limited Playing Time Against Raptors
Boo Buie and the Denver Nuggets took on the Toronto Raptors Tuesday in the NBA Summer League, and the former Northwestern star logged just 11 minutes in the contest.
"Agent Zero" made the most of his action, though, scoring nine points on 3-of-6 shooting--tacking on two assists and two rebounds. All of his points came from beyond the three-point stripe.
Currently, Buie is losing minutes to former UVA point guard Reece Beekman who played 29 of them against Toronto. Beekman finished with 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting, but his size and defensive presence gives him the edge in the NBA.
Buie is beginning his second season as a professional after taking Northwestern to two straight NCAA Tournaments at the end of his Wildcat tenure. He's the all-time leading scorer in program history.
Last season, Buie played for the Westchester Knicks, the G League affiliate of the New York Knicks.
Buie was obviously electric in college, and Wildcat fans would love nothing more than to see arguably the greatest player in program history find success at the next level. The issue is size. Buie has a great shooting stroke, but he needs to develop it into an elite one to make this work.
His size makes him a less valuable defender and limits his ability to score in the paint--something at which he was a magician with the 'Cats. It's possible for him to make the NBA, but Buie's results this season will be crucial.
The Nuggets play again tonight at 10 p.m. CST against the LA Clippers. It would be good for Buie to see a little more time on the floor to show off his game.