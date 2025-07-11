Boo Buie Scores Double-Digits With Denver Nuggets in Summer League
This summer, former Northwestern star Boo Buie--the program's all-time leading scorer and leader of two tournament teams--is playing with the Denver Nuggets in the NBA 2K26 Summer League. Last night against the Milwaukee Bucks, he was solid in his first game.
Buie finished the contest in double-digit scoring with 10 points including a deep three to get himself going. He tacked on three rebounds and an assist in limited playing time--he was on the court for just over 11 minutes last night.
Buie is battling for playing time with a host of other guards including former UVA star Reece Beekman. He is the other more traditional point guard currently getting more regular minutes than Buie.
This is a big year for "Agent Zero" as he continues to chase down his dream of playing in the NBA. Buie spent last season with the Westchester Knicks, the G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, but he never cracked the big league roster.
It's only year two, so Buie still has time to continue working towards an eventual debut in the league. But the longer it takes, the more likely he ends up having to go overseas to continue his career. With that potential reality slowly creeping into the picture, now is the time for Buie to take a step.
Last night was impressive, especially given his limited minutes. Hopefuly for Buie, the Nuggets will take notice and give him a larger opportunity to prove himself in future Summer League action.
Buie matched up with his former Northwestern teammate Pete Nance last night who is playing for the Bucks this Summer League. Nance scored 13 points with seven rebounds and four assists.