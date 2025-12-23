Raptors vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 23
The Miami Heat return home looking to get back on track when they host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. Both sides have struggled in recent weeks. Miami has won just one of its last eight games, and Toronto has two wins in its last eight.
The Heat have been much better at home, though, at 10-4 as opposed to 5-10 on the road. Meanwhile, the Raptors are over .500 on the road (9-6) and at home (8-7).
This will be the second meeting in as many weeks after the Raptors got the upset win in Miami last Monday.
The oddsmakers have the Heat as home favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Raptors vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Raptors +5.5 (-112)
- Heat -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Raptors: +170
- Heat: -205
Total
- 228.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Raptors vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): SN, FDSN-SU
- Raptors record: 17-13
- Heat record: 15-14
Raptors vs. Heat Injury Reports
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – out
- Jakob Poeltl – out
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – out
- Kasparas Jakucionis – available
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Pelle Larsson – out
- Davion Mitchell – available
- Norman Powell – available
- Terry Rozier – out
- Dru Smith – available
- Andrew Wiggins – available
- Jahmir Young – available
Raptors vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
Raptors big man Sandro Mamukelashvili has seen increased minutes in recent games, including two starts, thanks to Jakob Poeltl missing some time. However, that hasn’t exactly resulted in a huge increase in production.
Mamukelashvili has a total of 17 rebounds and 3 assists in the last three games, which is just about in line with his season average of 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
The big man has only hit double-digit rebounds plus assists in two of his 29 games this season, most recently seven games ago against the Lakers. Since then, he’s had seven or fewer R+A in six games and nine in one other contest.
I’ll continue to fade Mamukelashvili, even if he does get back into the starting lineup against the Heat.
Raptors vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
The Raptors have been one of the more profitable teams when betting the under this season, and we saw that last week with their 106-96 win in Miami. The total was set at 233 in that one, and it never really had a chance of going over.
The books have adjusted and brought the total down by 4.5 points, but it’s not enough. The Raptors have gone under in five straight games and six of their last seven, with the Heat also hitting the under in six straight prior to their last two contests.
Toronto has scored just 81 and 96 points in its last two games while holding its opponents to 96 and 112. This should be another low-scoring affair on Tuesday night.
Pick: Under 228.5 (-108)
