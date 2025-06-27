Wildcats Daily

Brooks Barnhizer Sends Message to OKC Thunder Fans After Getting Drafted

The former Northwestern Wildcat is ready to get started in the Sooner state.

Gavin Dorsey

Mar 15, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) celebrates his basket against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Brooks Barnhizer made history on Thursday night, becoming the first Northwestern Wildcat since 1999 to be selected in the NBA Draft. The Oklahoma City Thunder, just four days removed from winning their first title in the OKC era, picked Barnhizer at No. 44 overall in the second round.

The newest Thunder defender wasted no time sharing his excitement with the fans of the NBA Champions. Barnhizer took to social media after being picked with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Let's run it OKC!!!!!" Barnhizer wrote shortly after the selection was made official.

Barnhizer, a 6-foot-6 athlete with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, will add another lengthy defensive piece to Oklahoma City's championship roster. He averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks last season and improved all five aforementioned statistical categories in each of his four years in Evanston. Barnhizer was a member of the All-Big Ten Third Team and All-Defensive Team in 2024, but suffered a season-ending foot injury in January of his senior campaign.

The former Northwestern captain is the 32nd Wildcat since 1947 to be selected in the NBA Draft, but just the third since the event moved to a two-round format in 1989. Guard Rex Walters was picked No. 16 overall in 1993 and center Evan Eschmeyer went No. 34 overall in 1999, both to the New Jersey Nets.

With Oklahoma City, Barnhizer will have the opportunity to learn under All-Defensive players Lu Dort and Alex Caruso. Both veterans were integral pieces to the Thunder's 2025 title run.

Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and covers a handful of other teams in the On SI network. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

