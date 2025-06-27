Wildcats Daily

Oklahoma City Thunder Make Major Announcement About Brooks Barnhizer

The former Northwestern captain is a strong defensive fit with OKC.

Jan 2, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) dribbles against Penn State Nittany Lions guard D'Marco Dunn (2) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
With the No. 44 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Northwestern wing Brooks Barnhizer. The pick made Barnhizer the first Wildcat to be drafted since 1999 and just the 32nd Northwestern men's basketball player ever to hear his name called on the big stage.

The versatile wing joins the NBA Champions, who clinched their first title in franchise history against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Shortly after making the selection, Oklahoma City officially announced it had picked Barnhizer with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Thunder made Georgetown center Thomas Sorber their first selection on Wednesday night, drafting the 6-foot-10 big man with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round. Oklahoma City then drafted Barnhizer a day later with a pick that originally belonged to the Atlanta Hawks.

Barnhizer projects as a lengthy wing defender who immediately ties into the Thunder's quick and physical defensive identity. As a 6-foot-6 athlete with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, the former Northwestern captain is an instinctual on-ball thief and will learn under All-Defense players like Lu Dort and Alex Caruso.

At 23 years old, Barnhizer can quickly contribute to a Thunder team that's built to win now. While he struggled to shoot from long range, Barnhizer averaged 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in his senior season at Northwestern and has the defensive ability to play at the next level. Alongside elite scorers in MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, Barnhizer will also be able to focus on his defensive strengths as his shooting develops.

