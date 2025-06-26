Five Potential NBA Draft Landing Spots for Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer
With the first round officially in the books, only 29 picks remain in the 2025 NBA Draft. Northwestern wing Brooks Barnhizer was unlikely to be selected on Wednesday, but Thursday's second round provides the former Wildcat captain with a realistic chance to be drafted to the next level.
If an NBA team decides to take a chance on the 6-foot-6 senior, Barnhizer would be the first Northwestern Wildcat to be taken in the NBA Draft since Evan Eschmeyer in 1999, who went No. 34 overall to the New Jersey Nets. He has met with several second-round teams in the pre-draft process and could be an integral depth piece for contending franchises looking to add size on the wing.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Picks No. 49, No. 58
Pending an unexpected trade, the Cavaliers have four starters locked in for next season in point guard Darius Garland, shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, power forward Evan Mobley and center Jarrett Allen. Cleveland often experimented with its wing minutes in 2024-25 and could look to incorporate a defensive-minded athlete like Barnhizer into its rotation as it gears up for another postseason run.
Barnhizer worked out for the Cavs on June 19 and his presence could aid a backcourt that struggled to defend last season, but No. 13 will need to improve his shooting to prepare for drive-and-kick passes to the corner from Garland and Mitchell.
Indiana Pacers: Picks No. 38, No. 54
The NBA Finals runners-up have been one of Barnhizer's frequently predicted landing spots, although the team will likely look to draft a stopgap point guard after Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles in Game 7. The Pacers acquired the No. 38 overall pick from the Spurs on Wednesday in exchange for a future second-rounder, so Barnhizer is still in play at No. 54.
Indiana is a team that plays fast and runs in transition, and there are enough capable three-point shooters on the roster that Barnhizer's offensive limitations wouldn't matter as much. The Pacers' defense improved significantly over the back half of last season, but you can never have enough wing defenders and Barnhizer would be a good fit.
Utah Jazz: Pick No. 53
Picking one spot in front of the Pacers, the Jazz could steal Barnhizer away from Indy as they continue rebuilding with a young core. Utah drafted forward Ace Bailey and guard Walter Clayton Jr. on Wednesday, and the former Northwestern wing could bring his on-ball defensive skills to the scoring-focused duo.
The Jazz have nine players at or under the age of 24 on their roster, excluding their incoming draft class. Barnhizer, 23, would establish a physical and aggressive identity on a team still looking to find one.
Los Angeles Lakers: Pick No. 45
The Lakers were originally slated to select 55th, but moved up 10 spots with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday morning in a trade involving cash considerations. While Los Angeles presumably traded up for a center, the team may be forced to pivot if players like Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner and Stanford's Maxime Raynaud are off the board by then.
With offensive hubs Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves leading the way, the Lakers desperately need wing defenders. Dorian Finney-Smith has a player option this summer and Barnhizer could be a cheap replacement if the 3-and-D veteran hits unrestricted free agency.
Denver Nuggets: Undrafted Free Agent
The Nuggets do not have a pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but could attempt to sign Barnhizer as a free agent if he goes undrafted. Denver was one of Barnhizer's first workouts in the pre-draft process, and if extension-eligible Christian Braun ends up being too expensive to keep, the Nuggets might look to Barnhizer to fill a similar role.
The Nuggets need capable shooters around perennial MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, and while Barnhizer isn't one yet, Denver's coaching staff has unlocked major three-point improvements in players like Braun and Aaron Gordon. Perhaps they can do the same for Barnhizer, who shot just 26.6% from long range last year.