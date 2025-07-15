Former Northwestern Big Man Signs With Team in Top British League
Former Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson is embarking on his professional career today, signing a deal with Manchester Basketball. The team plays in the Super League Basketball (SLB), the top professional basketball league in Great Britain.
"Big Matt," as he was affectionately called by Wildcat fans, will bring with him elite size and a propensity for thunderous blocked shots and powerful slam dunks. With the 'Cats, his interior defense was perhaps his most important strength, though.
On both tournament teams, Nicholson was a crucial member of head coach Chris Collins' defensive scheme. He missed the 2024 tournament with injury--in addition to the end of the regular season--and many fans on campus love to speculate about what that team could have accomplished with the seven-footer in the lineup.
Nicholson's career at Northwestern wasn't perfect. He only averaged 4.8 points per game in five seasons and never looked fully comfortable offensively in the post. He wasn't a very good free-throw shooter. And he had a frustrating tendency to simply drop rebounds, finishing his career averaging 4.3 per game--not a great number for a center.
But when it counted, the Wildcats always needed Big Matt on the floor. It just was never the same without him on the defensive end clogging up the interior.
Looking into the future, the 'Cats will now have to adjust to life without their defensive anchor. The hope is that transfer big Arrinten Page will take up the mantle, but he has big shoes to fill (literally and figuratively).
Nicholson, meanwhile, will look to build on his game overseas. Decades ago, his elite size might have helped him earn NBA looks, but he's too traditional of a big-man for today's game. He's not too traditional to stuff and dunk over people in Britain, though.