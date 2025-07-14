Wildcats Daily

Former Northwestern Starting Forward Shouts Out Brooks Barnhizer

The lanky three-point shooter was on the 2023 NCAA Tournament team.

Ryan Cole

Mar 16, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Robbie Beran (31) controls the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Tyson Degenhart (2) in the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Brooks Barnhizer has been putting on a show in the NBA Summer League, stuffing the stat sheet just like he did at Northwestern. Now, one of his former teammates is taking notice.

Former Wildcat forward and sharp-shooter Robbie Beran shouted out Barnhizer on X this morning, replying to a fan who posted a highlight clip of his game against the Indiana Pacers Saturday.

In the game, Barnhizer put on his best performance yet, finishing with 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting. He also had five rebounds and a whopping six steals to go along with a block and two assists.

Beran and Barnhizer shared the court for two seasons under Northwestern head coach Chris Collins. They were both part of the first Boo Buie-led team that made the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

During that run, Beran started at the four, and Barnhizer was coming off the bench with obvious starting potential.

Barnhizer went on to become "The Captain" last season and a team leader in his own right. Beran finished his Northwestern career averaging 6.2 points before spending his final season of eligibility with Virginia Tech.

Barnhizer is just getting his professional career started and seems to have a legitimate shot to make it in the NBA. Beran, meanwhile, got his pro career going last season overseas in the Belgian league.

As Barnhizer has continued to get more and more attention on social media this summer, the Northwestern community has been loud about what he means to the program. Whether it's with the Thunder or eventually another team, Barnhizer is making a statement about why he should get a chance to play at the highest level.

