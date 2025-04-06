Former Northwestern Center has Hilarious Reaction to Duke’s Final Four Loss
Following an injury-riddled campaign, Northwestern missed the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament for the first time since 2022. Despite falling short of the postseason in 2024-25, the Wildcats have had the winningest three-season stretch in program history.
Former center Blake Preston was a part of the Wildcats' 2023-24 run that resulted in a Round of 32 appearance. After Houston defeated Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night, Preston took to social media to joke about the Blue Devils' collapse, which included a missed fadeaway from National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg.
"Nick Martinelli would’ve made that shot," Preston posted with a shrug emoji.
Duke led by nine with 2:15 to go, but Houston finished the game on a 15-3 run and scored nine points in 30 seconds to advance to the National Championship. Flagg missed an opportunity to take the lead in the final seconds as a fading jump shot fell just short.
While comparing Martinelli to the surefire No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft may seem like a stretch, the Big Ten's leading scorer has a knack for making incredibly difficult shots. Martinelli has found a way to thrive in one of the most physical conferences in the country, largely on floaters, post hooks and turnaround jumpers.
Additionally, it's hard to blame Preston for standing by his former teammate, who recently declared for the NBA Draft himself.
Preston came to Northwestern in 2022 as a graduate transfer after four seasons at Liberty. The 6-foot-9 big man came off the bench in 28 games for the Wildcats, averaging 2.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per game as NU reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The 'Cats eventually fell to the National Champion UConn Huskies.