Northwestern Star Forward Nick Martinelli Declares for NBA Draft
Following a career-best junior year, Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. Martinelli announced the decision on social media on Wednesday afternoon.
"To my coaches, teammates, and the entire Northwestern community — thank you for believing in me, pushing me to grow, and helping shape me into the player and person I am today," Martinelli said. "With that being said, I'm excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility at Northwestern to ensure I make the best decision for my future and for my family."
Martinelli led the Big Ten in scoring during the 2024-25 season and was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team. The junior also set the single-season Northwestern record for points and field goals made.
After averaging just 2.6 points per game as a freshman and 8.6 points as a sophomore, Martinelli took a major leap in all facets of his game. The Glenview, Illinois native totaled career highs with 20.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game on efficient shooting splits of 47.1% from the field and 33.3% from deep. Following the injuries of Brooks Barnhizer and Jalen Leach, Martinelli became the primary engine to Northwestern's offense.
While Martinelli's departure would be a major loss for the Wildcats, there is still a significant chance he returns to Evanston. Boo Buie (2023) and Brooks Barnhizer (2024) also declared for the draft with remaining eligibility, but used the process to get feedback from NBA scouts before playing one more season at Northwestern.