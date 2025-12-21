Northwestern Men’s Basketball Edged by Butler in Gritty Defensive Clash

Northwestern men’s basketball found itself locked in a bruising, low-scoring battle. It happened on Saturday afternoon, falling 61–58 to Butler at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The final margin was slim, but the game itself was a grind from start to finish. For a Wildcats team still searching for rhythm, the afternoon offered both frustration and quiet encouragement.

Northwestern Men's Basketball Shorthanded Without Nick Martinelli

The tone of the game was shaped before the opening tip. Northwestern entered the contest without its leading scorer, Nick Martinelli. He remained sidelined due to a concussion. His absence left a clear void in the Wildcats’ rotation and removed the team’s most dependable offensive stabilizer.

FINAL | Butler 61, Northwestern 58 — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) December 20, 2025

Without Martinelli on the floor, Northwestern struggled to create clean looks, especially in crucial late-game moments. The Wildcats ultimately produced their lowest offensive output of the season.

The opening stretch resembled a defensive clinic more than an offensive showcase. Both teams opened the game ice-cold, combining to go 0-for-9 from the field in the first three minutes. Nine straight possessions ended without a basket before Reid finally broke the drought with a pull-up jumper.

Defense ruled the first half. Shooting percentages dipped as every possession became a challenge. Butler found some rhythm behind Jaime Kaiser. He scored 10 first-half points, while Northwestern leaned heavily on defensive effort to stay competitive.

Despite shooting just 32.1 percent from the floor, the Wildcats trailed only 29–23 at halftime. He helped by forcing eight Butler turnovers and limiting transition opportunities.

The second half brought a shift in momentum. Butler gradually built its largest lead of the game at 11 points, driven by the dominance of Michael Ajayi. Ajayi controlled the paint and the glass, finishing with 19 points and an imposing 20 rebounds.

Butler’s advantages showed clearly in two areas. The Bulldogs won the rebounding battle 41–35 and knocked down seven three-pointers compared to Northwestern’s four. Northwestern’s perimeter struggles were especially costly, as the Wildcats finished just 4-for-23 from beyond the arc. Those missed opportunities made the climb back increasingly steep.

Wildcats Rally Creates Late-Game Drama

Even with the odds stacked against them, Northwestern refused to fold. Reid carried the offensive load, finishing with 14 points and six assists, and sparked a late rally that cut Butler’s lead to 55–53. Moments later, a hook shot from Page brought the Wildcats within one at 57–56, reigniting belief on the bench.

The closing seconds were filled with near misses and heartbreak. Singleton appeared to drill a game-tying three with 31 seconds left, but the replay showed his foot was on the line, turning the shot into a two-pointer.

After Butler added free throws, Northwestern had multiple chances to extend the game. Following consecutive missed one-and-one attempts by Butler, Reid launched a desperation heave at the buzzer that came up short, sealing the 61–58 result.

The loss drops Northwestern to 7–5 overall and 0–2 in Big Ten play. However, the defensive performance offered a meaningful takeaway. The Wildcats now enter a 10-day break before returning to Welsh-Ryan Arena to face Howard on December 30.

More from Northwestern On SI