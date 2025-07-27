Former Northwestern Star Earns Major NBA Recognition
Brooks Barnhizer showed no signs of rust at the NBA Summer League this month. Despite missing nearly six months due to a foot injury that ended his senior season at Northwestern, the former Wildcat made a big impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder on both ends of the floor.
The No. 44 overall pick — Northwestern's first selection in the NBA Draft since 1999 — was a standout for the NBA Champions in July and earned Summer League recognition from The Athletic's John Hollinger.
"The best second-round pick in Vegas was this guy, a rugged wing from Northwestern who somehow played in eight summer-league games without being shut down," Hollinger said. "His activity stats were off the charts, with 27 “stocks” (steals + blocks) in his eight games and a 12.5 percent rebound rate despite standing 6-5. Shooting questions dogged Barnhizer his whole career and will likely determine whether he makes it, but the 44th pick in the draft showed enough to be an interesting energy guy at worst."
Barnhizer helped lead the Thunder to a 4-0 record in Las Vegas before falling to the eventual Summer League Champion Hornets in the semifinals. In eight games total, the former Wildcat captain averaged 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 25% from deep.
It'll be difficult for Barnhizer to crack Oklahoma City's regular-season rotation, given how many elite players are already competing for minutes that led the Thunder to this year's title. However, Barnhizer showed this spring that he can take the ball away from opponents while rarely committing fouls, which could earn him some playing time for the defense-dominant Thunder.