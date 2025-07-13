Brooks Barnhizer Making NBA Summer League History for OKC Thunder
Despite a five-month gap between live basketball action, rookie wing Brooks Barnhizer has shown no rust as he takes the leap to the next level.
The former Northwestern Wildcat has made his presence felt during the NBA Summer League, and as he leads the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory, Barnhizer is already making history. In a resounding 104-85 win over the Pacers on Saturday, Barnhizer posted a statline of 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting, six steals, five rebounds, two assists and a block.
Following Thursday's seven-steal performance, which came in a win against the Nets, Barnhizer is now the first player in NBA Summer League history to log consecutive games with six or more steals. As the 23-year-old rookie adjusts to the league and his offense develops, Barnhizer's defense has already proven that the ex-Northwestern captain is an NBA-caliber player.
Even more impressively, Barnhizer's 13 steals have come without committing fouls. Through two games in Las Vegas, the tenacious defender has totaled just three personals, putting him in rare territory.
Barnhizer has played in five July games between the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues. In that time, the second-rounder has averaged 9.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game while shooting 50% from the field.
The Thunder are 2-0 so far in the Las Vegas Summer League, with two games remaining to determine if they will compete for the Summer League Championship in a four-team tournament. Oklahoma City is set to face the Magic on Tuesday evening, followed by the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.