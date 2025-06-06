Former Northwestern Star Involved in Major Browns-Raiders Trade Suggestion
Greg Newsome's NFL career got off to a hot start with an All-Rookie Team selection in 2021, but the former Northwestern Wildcat has accrued various injuries since then and could be on his way out of Cleveland.
The Browns' cornerback is entering the final year of his rookie contract this season and is set to hit free agency in 2026. Newsome's name has floated around trade conversations lately, and on Tuesday, Pro Football & Sports Network's Brandon Austin named the Las Vegas Raiders as a potential landing spot for the fifth-year DB.
"Newsome allowed a 112.5 passer rating on 51 targets," Austin wrote. "Still, he’s just 25 years old and a former first-round pick with three solid seasons under his belt. While his future in Cleveland appears uncertain, quality cornerbacks are hard to come by, so the Raiders may be willing to take a flier on another young player with upside — and hope that a clean bill of health can help him regain form."
After making 39 starts in his first three seasons in Cleveland, Newsome started just three games in 2024. He's also had his fair share of injuries, missing five games in 2021 due to a calf injury and a concussion, two games in 2022 with a concussion, two games in 2023 with elbow and groin injuries and four games in 2024 with a hamstring injury.
When healthy, though, Newsome has been a very productive corner. He's logged 155 tackles, 34 pass deflections and three interceptions in his career, and the former first-rounder may just need some positive injury luck to get back on track in Cleveland.
Newsome was a Second-Team All-American at Northwestern and led the Wildcats to the Big Ten Championship Game in 2020.