Former Northwestern Star Veronica Burton Shines in Valkyries' Win Over Fever
In her fourth season in the WNBA, former Northwestern star Veronica Burton is having her best campaign to date with the Golden State Valkyries. The former 17.8 ppg scorer as a senior posted another impressive stat line today against the Indiana Fever.
In 34 minutes, the guard racked up 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting, hammering home five three-pointers. Burton also finished with eight rebounds and six assists while holding a plus/minus of +22 on the court.
On the season, Burton is now averaging 10.3 points per game, 5.2 assists per game and 3.8 rebounds. Those are her best marks in all categories by a significant margain. Last season, she averaged just 3.1 points for the Conneticut Sun.
Burton played one season with the Sun after two seasons with the Dallas Wings. It took her a little while to find her footing in the W, but she's looking more and more like the stud she was with the 'Cats in Golden State.
The team is rewarding her for it, too, as she's started all 18 games so far this season. Previously, she rarely started games.
Golden State currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 10-9 record, so important games are coming for Burton and her teammates. Now a valuable asset to her team, Burton will play a big role in chasing a playoff spot.
The Valkyries next game is this Saturday against the Las Vegas Aces. Burton will look to continue building on her impressive season.