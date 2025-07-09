Wildcats Daily

Former Northwestern Star Veronica Burton Shines in Valkyries' Win Over Fever

No. 22 continued her break-out season today.

Ryan Cole

Jul 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) dribbles shoots the ball while Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) dribbles shoots the ball while Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In her fourth season in the WNBA, former Northwestern star Veronica Burton is having her best campaign to date with the Golden State Valkyries. The former 17.8 ppg scorer as a senior posted another impressive stat line today against the Indiana Fever.

In 34 minutes, the guard racked up 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting, hammering home five three-pointers. Burton also finished with eight rebounds and six assists while holding a plus/minus of +22 on the court.

On the season, Burton is now averaging 10.3 points per game, 5.2 assists per game and 3.8 rebounds. Those are her best marks in all categories by a significant margain. Last season, she averaged just 3.1 points for the Conneticut Sun.

Burton played one season with the Sun after two seasons with the Dallas Wings. It took her a little while to find her footing in the W, but she's looking more and more like the stud she was with the 'Cats in Golden State.

The team is rewarding her for it, too, as she's started all 18 games so far this season. Previously, she rarely started games.

Golden State currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 10-9 record, so important games are coming for Burton and her teammates. Now a valuable asset to her team, Burton will play a big role in chasing a playoff spot.

The Valkyries next game is this Saturday against the Las Vegas Aces. Burton will look to continue building on her impressive season.

Read More Northwestern Wildcats Coverage

feed

Published
Ryan Cole
RYAN COLE

Ryan Cole is a writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI covering every team on campus. He’s currently a junior at NU where he’s studying journalism and previously wrote and edited for Inside NU. He also studies business with an eye towards eventually helping develop business models to revive local news. In his free time, Cole enjoys watching sports, playing sports, reading the news and singing.

Home/Alumni