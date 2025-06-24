Northwestern Sharpshooter Receiving Interest From Milwaukee Bucks
Brooks Barnhizer has been the headlining prospect for Northwestern fans following the NBA Draft, but another ex-Wildcat who has flown under the radar may be in line for an opportunity at the next level as well.
On Monday morning, Wisconsin-based reporter Gery Woelfel revealed that the Milwaukee Bucks had worked out former Northwestern guard Ty Berry over the weekend. Michigan State guard Jaden Akins was also present at the workout.
Berry played five seasons with the Wildcats, appearing in 143 games. After coming off the bench as a freshman, Berry started 101 of the 121 games he played in since 2021. Berry's 2023-24 season was cut short due to a torn ACL, but the shooting guard was otherwise a consistent presence that Northwestern relied on during his time in Evanston.
The Newton, Kansas, native earned a reputation as one of the best shooters in the Big Ten. Berry shot 43.3% from beyond the arc in 2023-24, tied for the fourth-highest deep shooting percentage in the conference among players who attempted more than three per game. A year later, as he recovered from his ACL injury, Berry's 38.5% ranked 20th in the Big Ten, but he finished with the eighth-most made triples.
Berry averaged 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a senior in 2023-24, then posted 10.6 points and 3.6 rebounds as a graduate student this past season. His shooting prowess could provide a much-needed boost to a Milwaukee Bucks team that is facing a season without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who tore his Achilles in the playoffs this spring.
While it's unlikely Berry hears his name called during the NBA Draft on June 25 and 26, the five-year Wildcat should be a top candidate to earn an invite to the Summer League and a two-way contract.