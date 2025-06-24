Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Sharpshooter Receiving Interest From Milwaukee Bucks

The former Wildcat guard could provide spacing to lineups featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Gavin Dorsey

Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) dribbles the ball while Wisconsin Badgers guard Kamari McGee (4) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Ty Berry (3) dribbles the ball while Wisconsin Badgers guard Kamari McGee (4) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brooks Barnhizer has been the headlining prospect for Northwestern fans following the NBA Draft, but another ex-Wildcat who has flown under the radar may be in line for an opportunity at the next level as well.

On Monday morning, Wisconsin-based reporter Gery Woelfel revealed that the Milwaukee Bucks had worked out former Northwestern guard Ty Berry over the weekend. Michigan State guard Jaden Akins was also present at the workout.

Berry played five seasons with the Wildcats, appearing in 143 games. After coming off the bench as a freshman, Berry started 101 of the 121 games he played in since 2021. Berry's 2023-24 season was cut short due to a torn ACL, but the shooting guard was otherwise a consistent presence that Northwestern relied on during his time in Evanston.

The Newton, Kansas, native earned a reputation as one of the best shooters in the Big Ten. Berry shot 43.3% from beyond the arc in 2023-24, tied for the fourth-highest deep shooting percentage in the conference among players who attempted more than three per game. A year later, as he recovered from his ACL injury, Berry's 38.5% ranked 20th in the Big Ten, but he finished with the eighth-most made triples.

Berry averaged 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a senior in 2023-24, then posted 10.6 points and 3.6 rebounds as a graduate student this past season. His shooting prowess could provide a much-needed boost to a Milwaukee Bucks team that is facing a season without All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, who tore his Achilles in the playoffs this spring.

While it's unlikely Berry hears his name called during the NBA Draft on June 25 and 26, the five-year Wildcat should be a top candidate to earn an invite to the Summer League and a two-way contract.

Read More Northwestern Wildcats Coverage

feed

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and covers a handful of other teams in the On SI network. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/Alumni