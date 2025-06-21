Northwestern NBA Hopeful Gets Major Praise From Opposing Coaches
Over his four years at Northwestern, Brooks Barnhizer became one of the most feared defenders in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-6 wing was a member of the conference's All-Defensive Team in 2024, then averaged 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game before a foot injury ended his senior season early.
Barnhizer earned his calling card by jumping in passing lanes, utilizing his 6-foot-11 wingspan to disrupt opposing teams in all areas of the floor. The former Wildcat captain is now readying for the NBA Draft, where he looks to bring that same intensity he displayed in Evanston to a professional franchise.
As the NBA Draft nears, Barnhizer has risen up big boards and drew praise in a recent article from The Athletic's CJ Moore. The college basketball writer spoke to "multiple coaches from each conference" about some of the draft's top prospects, condensing their scouting reports for each player into a single unified voice. The coaches had three words to describe Barnhizer: skilled, tough and nasty.
"He’s one of those dudes that’ll carve out a role," the opposing coaches said through Moore. "If he makes it to the NBA, it’ll be because it’s straight toughness and his relentlessness. It won’t be because he’s overly athletic. It won’t be because he can shoot better than this person. It’ll be just because he’s just nasty and he’ll get s--- done."
Barnhizer has been predicted to be selected No. 54 overall by the Indiana Pacers in mock drafts from The Athletic's Sam Vecenie and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman. The 23-year-old worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, as well as both the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings in late May.
Northwestern has not had a player selected in the NBA Draft since 1999, when the New Jersey Nets drafted Evan Eschmeyer with the No. 34 overall pick. The event will be held on June 25 and 26.