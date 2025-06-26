Utah Jazz Could Pair Northwestern Wing With Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr.
The Utah Jazz surprised many on Wednesday night when they drafted Rutgers forward Ace Bailey with the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Bailey did not work out with Utah ahead of the draft, but the Jazz selected the talented shooter anyway. After trading up to the No. 18 pick with their second first-round selection, the Jazz added Florida point guard Walter Clayton Jr.
Utah clearly prioritized shot-making in the first round, and with just one pick in Thursday's second round, the Jazz may look to fortify their defense. According to an updated mock draft from The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, Utah would be a good fit for Northwestern wing Brooks Barnhizer.
"Barnhizer could end up being a surprise pick on Thursday after missing a large portion of his final season because of injury," Vecenie wrote. "The 6-5 wing defends multiple positions at an extremely high level and is built like a tank, giving him the ability to load up on drives against elite players. Offensively, he’s not that skilled, but he’s an extremely sharp passer and is a fearless driver, even if his jumper will need to improve."
In a trade to move up and select Clayton, Utah sent the No. 43 overall pick to the Wizards, in addition to two future second-rounders. That leaves the Jazz with just one pick on Thursday at No. 53 overall, where Vecenie predicts they will select Barnhizer.
The Northwestern wing averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game last season before a foot injury ended his senior year in January. He was an on-ball menace and would be a stable defensive presence on a young Utah team that's still looking to find its identity.
Barnhizer, 23, has risen up boards in the pre-draft process. He has worked out for the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers and has been tied to the Indiana Pacers, who pick one spot after Utah at No. 54 overall.