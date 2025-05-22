Veronica Burton Sets Career Highs in Golden State Valkyries' First Win
Veronica Burton had a rough start to the season in last week's opener, but the point guard showed exactly what she was capable of in a career-best performance on Thursday night. The Northwestern legend did everything for Golden State as the Valkyries earned their first win in franchise history, defeating the Washington Mystics, 76-74.
Playing in her second regular season game for the expansion team, Burton stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. The career-33.1% shooter made six of her 11 attempts from the field, went 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and was 7-of-8 at the line.
Burton's performance was headlined by a 14-point fourth quarter, which included a go-ahead triple with 1:38 remaining and a dagger three-pointer with 29 seconds remaining. The fourth-year guard's clutch shooting helped put away a Mystics team that was previously 2-0.
Burton now leads the Valkyries in points and assists per game so far in the young season.
Despite setting career highs in points and rebounds, Burton had a slow start to the game. The former Wildcat had just three first-half points before throwing up a 38-foot prayer at the buzzer, which miraculously found the bottom of the net to give Golden State the lead at the break.
Burton played just 17 minutes in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, struggling with two points on 0-of-4 shooting. However, head coach Natalie Nakase kept Burton in the starting lineup against Washington, and her faith in the 24-year-old guard paid off tremendously.