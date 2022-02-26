Northwestern baseball drops series opener at Santa Clara

Northwestern failed to spoil Santa Clara’s home opener on Friday night, totaling only four hits in a 12-4 loss at Stephen Schott Stadium.

After taking an early 2-0 lead, the Wildcats conceded twelve unanswered runs, as the Broncos scored in each of the first five innings. Santa Clara ace Cole Kitchen earned the win on the mound, striking out a career-high eight hitters over six dominant innings.

Northwestern’s two runs in the top of the first were both unearned. Santa Clara center fielder Coleman Brigman misplayed a fly ball off the bat of Jay Beshears, allowing Vincent Bianchina and Ruben Fontes to score. The Broncos responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the frame off Northwestern starter Mike Doherty.

Following the first-inning error, Kitchen retired nine consecutive Wildcat batters, and his offense continued to produce. Santa Clara tallied three runs in the second inning, a single run in the third, and two more runs in the fourth. Doherty surrendered eleven hits and nine earned runs in his four-inning start.

Anthony Calarco’s first-inning single proved to be the only base hit against Kitchen, who improved his record to 1-1 on the year. Northwestern threatened against Santa Clara reliever Nico Stanley in the top of the seventh, loading the bases with just one out, but Bennett Markinson grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Pinch-hitter Tommy D’Alise provided a spark for the ‘Cats in the eighth, blasting a two-run homer over the left-center field wall off the Broncos’ Cade Connolly. The home run was the first of D’Alise’s collegiate career.

Bay Area-native Jack Dyke relieved Doherty and quieted the Bronco bats over four innings. Dyke allowed two runs in his first inning of work, but he followed with three straight scoreless frames, striking out three.

Fontes doubled and walked twice for Northwestern in its fifth loss in its first five games. Michael Mugan paced the Santa Clara offense with three hits, including a triple. Jeffrey Heinrich closed out the game for the Broncos, sending the Wildcats down in order in the ninth inning.

The four-game series continues Saturday with a double-header slated to start at 3 p.m. CT.

