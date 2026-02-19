Northwestern Women's Basketball Displays Defensive Effort in Loss to Michigan State

In a high-stakes Big Ten matchup at the Breslin Center on Wednesday, the Northwestern Wildcats women's basketball team faced a formidable challenge against the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans.

Despite a resilient defensive effort and a standout individual performance from their star forward, the Wildcats were unable to overcome a red-hot Spartan squad, falling 104-68.

Northwestern's Grace Sullivan Enjoyed Another Prolific Night

The victory was a milestone for Michigan State (21-6, 10-6 B1G), securing its 10th conference win of the season. For Northwestern (8-18, 2-13 Big Ten), the game served as the penultimate road contest of the 2025-26 season. That highlights both the growth of its young core and the steep climb that remains in the competitive Big Ten landscape.

If there was a silver lining for the Wildcats, it was the continued brilliance of Grace Sullivan. The senior forward delivered a game-high 23 points, shooting an efficient 11-of-20 from the floor (1-2 FTs). This performance marked her 17th 20-point game of the season.

Beyond the scoring, Sullivan filled the stat sheet with four rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. Her smooth step-back jumper on Northwestern’s opening possession of the second quarter trimmed the deficit to seven. They even briefly kept the Wildcats within striking distance. In a building buzzing with Spartan momentum, Sullivan’s poise stood out.

Even as the scoreboard tilted heavily in Michigan State’s favor, Sullivan’s consistency remained a steadying force. 17 20-point games in a single season is no small feat, and she continues to deliver regardless of opponent or venue.

Michigan State shot just shy of 60 percent in the first half, charging into halftime with a commanding 55-28 lead.

After Sullivan’s early second-quarter buckets trimmed the deficit, the Spartans responded with eight unanswered points and never looked back. Northwestern would get no closer than 27 points during the second half.

Grace VanSlooten paced Michigan State with 22 points (10-17 FGs, 2-4 FTs), leading an offense that proved too efficient to contain. The Spartans moved the ball crisply, finished in transition, and capitalized on high-percentage looks.

The Wildcats fought through screens, contested shots, and tried to disrupt rhythm. But Michigan State’s offensive flow was simply too sharp on this night. The game began in favor of the visitors. Casey Harter put Northwestern ahead just 25 seconds into the contest, driving inside to make it 2-0.

Following a 9-0 surge by the hosts, a second-chance bucket from Tayla Thomas and a Caroline Lau three-pointer pulled the Wildcats within two at 9-7. Xamiya Walton connected from deep at the 1:14 mark to trim the deficit to six, 20-14, before Kennedy Blair answered with a triple to push Michigan State’s lead to 23-14 at the end of the first quarter.

Sullivan’s early second-quarter scoring briefly slowed the momentum, but the Spartans’ efficiency ultimately proved overwhelming. What started as a competitive opening stretch quickly turned into a steep uphill climb.

Let's Break Down the Box Score And Key Performers

While Sullivan led the way, several other Wildcats made notable impacts.

Casey Harter finished with 14 points (5-12 FGs, 1-5 3FGs, 3-4 FTs) and six rebounds. She has now scored in double figures nine times during Big Ten play, continuing to be a reliable scoring option on the perimeter.

Caroline Lau nearly recorded only the third triple-double in program history, closing with nine points (2-6 FGs, 1-3 3FGs, 4-6 FTs), seven rebounds, and 10 assists. This marked her eighth game of double-digit assists this season. Lau’s vision and ability to create for teammates remain a cornerstone of Northwestern’s offense.

Amparo Lopez provided a spark off the bench with season-high totals of nine points (4-6 FGs, 1-3 3FGs) and four assists. The loss follows an 81-71 defeat at the Penn State Nittany Lions inside Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. That's where Northwestern erased a 20-point third-quarter deficit to within three in the closing minute before falling short.

Kat Righeimer delivered a career-best 18 points off the bench, including 16 in the second half. Lau added 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. On the other hand, Sullivan contributed 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. The Wildcats tied a season high with nine made three-pointers in that contest.

Wednesday marked the 78th meeting between Northwestern and Michigan State. Winners of four straight, the Spartans now own a 48-29 advantage in the all-time series. Northwestern’s last victory inside the Breslin Center came on February 7, 2021 (63-60).

The Wildcats return to Welsh-Ryan Arena for a 2 p.m. CT clash against in-state rival Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, February 22.

