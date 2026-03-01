4 Takeaways from Northwestern Men's Basketball's Late Win vs Oregon

Our Northwestern Wildcats find themselves on a bona fide three-game win streak late into their 2025-26 season, thanks to a late bucket from Nick Martinelli to close out the Oregon Ducks by a single point, 63-62!

Ducks' Bigs Could Not Be Stopped

Nate Battle showed off an impressively versatile bag. Oregon's high-flying center was on the floor almost the entire night, playing 39 of 40 minutes. He scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field (1-of-3 from distance) and 2-of-3 shooting from the foul line, while chipping in nine boards.

Forward Kwame Evans Jr. notched a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double in 31 minutes of action.

For Northwestern, transfer center Arrinten Page was subbed back into Chris Collins' first five to help deal with the Oregon bigs. He scored nine points and was at least a big body to patrol the paint for 31 minutes.

Oregon's 3-Point Shooting Threatened to Separate Them Early in the Second Half

The Ducks outshot the Wildcats from deep by a significant margin. Oregon went 7-of-19 from distance (37 percent), more frequent and more efficient than Northwestern's 4-of-16 shooting from long range (25 percent).

Jayden Reid's Big Night as a Passer

Reid, back in the starting lineup, enjoyed a lowkey great passing game, dishing out seven dimes against three turnovers while scoring 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting.

Nick Martinelli's Clutch Gene

Martinelli got pushed from behind and collapsed at the free throw line, leaving Northwestern essentially playing 4-on-5 during a critical possession. Oregon swung the ball to X for a corner trey. But he redeemed himself with a spinning hook shot in the paint at the 1.8-second mark, with Northwestern trailing by a single point.

Martinelli notched the 40th (!) 20-plus point night of his college career Saturday, the third-most ever behind Boo Buie's 41 and John Shurna's 45. Should Northwestern make the Big Ten Tournament, he has a shot at Shurna.

Nicky Buckets, one of the greats 🤌 pic.twitter.com/osbR7rP6GF — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) February 28, 2026

With the win, Northwestern improves to a 13-16 record overall and a 5-13 Big Ten record.

