Chris Collins Reaches 200 Wins as Northwestern Cruises Past Jackson State

Saturday afternoon at Welsh-Ryan Arena turned into a celebration of dominance and history. Northwestern men’s basketball delivered one of its most complete performances of the season. And convincingly cruising past Jackson State while Head Coach Chris Collins reached a major career milestone. With the victory, Collins officially earned his 200th career win, becoming just the second coach in program history to reach that mark.

Head Coach Chris Collins Sets the Tone Early

From the opening possession, the Wildcats made it clear this game would never be in doubt. Nick Martinelli scored on a layup just 44 seconds after the opening tip, and Northwestern never trailed the rest of the way. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and lifted the Wildcats to 6–4. They restored confidence at a crucial point in the non-conference slate.

The final score of 93–53 reflected Northwestern’s dominance on both ends of the floor. The Wildcats shot 50 percent from the field while holding Jackson State to just 29 percent shooting. Northwestern also controlled the rebounding battle by a wide margin, finishing with a 45–29 edge on the glass.

That rebounding advantage translated directly into production, as the Wildcats scored 34 points in the paint and added 19 points on fast breaks. Northwestern’s balance was also evident across the box score. Angelo Ciaravino contributed 13 points, Arrinten Page added 12, and the Wildcats consistently punished Jackson State’s defensive lapses.

For Jackson State, Daeshun Ruffin scored 20 points. However, the Tigers struggled to generate consistent offense against Northwestern’s defensive pressure. Jackson State fell to 1–9 on the season, unable to match the Wildcats’ physicality or depth.

Chris Collins Joins Elite Company

Chris Collins joins Dutch Lonborg, who finished his career with 234 wins, as the only coach in program history to reach that milestone. At 51 years old, Collins continues to build a legacy deeply rooted in both longevity and achievement.

A Northbrook native and Glenbrook North alum, Collins has led Northwestern since 2013 and is now the fifth-longest tenured coach in the 18-team Big Ten. Under his guidance, the Wildcats have made all three NCAA Tournament appearances in program history, including back-to-back bids in 2023 and 2024.

Collins has also guided Northwestern to consecutive top-three Big Ten finishes for the first time since the late 1950s. And oversaw a season that featured a school-record number of wins over AP Top 10 teams. That includes consecutive victories over No. 1 Purdue.

Player development has been central to Collins’ success. Stars like Boo Buie, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, and Chase Audige, a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, helped elevate the program.

Before arriving in Evanston, Collins spent 13 seasons on the Duke coaching staff. There, he won two national championships and later worked with USA Basketball under Mike Krzyzewski.

Saturday’s victory was about more than just one game. It marked a milestone that reflects years of progress, resilience, and belief. With 200 wins secured, Northwestern moves forward with renewed momentum under a coach who has permanently changed the trajectory of Wildcat basketball.

