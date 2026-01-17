Did Chris Collins Just Unlock Jayden Reid in New Role for Northwestern?

On Wednesday, the Northwestern Wildcats put up a noble effort at Welsh-Ryan Arena against the visiting Fighting Illini. The 'Cats trailed by just five points, 38-33, at the end of the first half. But Illinois' size ultimately overpowered the smaller Northwestern, and the Illini pulled away to win by double digits, 79-68.

The chief reason the game even stayed marginally close in the second half was a 20-point outburst during that time from junior transfer guard Jayden Reid, who managed to match the 20-point second-half production of freshman Illinois wing Keaton Wagler.

All told, Reid finished with 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the floor (4-of-6 from distance) and 6-of-7 shooting from the charity stripe. He also grabbed four rebounds, dished out three dimes and swiped a pair of steals.

Northwestern is now 8-9 on the season and 0-6 in Big Ten play.

Reid, who had started all of his prior games for the Wildcats this season, was shifted to the second unit in favor of freshman guard Jake West. Collins clearly sought to counter Illinois' size edge with a bigger first five. The 6-foot-3 West is five inches taller than Reid.

“Certainly it’s [Reid’s] best game for us,” Collins reflected of the USF transfer, per Charlie Perlman of The Daily Northwestern. “Hopefully that can be the start of what’s to come for him, because we have a lot of belief in what he can do.”

Perlman observes that Reid has only connected on 50 percent or more of his field goals twice across his last 11 contests. He appeared this week to be more comfortable as an energy-changing, pint-sized reserve guard than he had as a starter. Of course, this could also have been a fluke.

“I’m fine with it,” Reid said, according to The Daily Northwestern's Jonah McClure. “Whatever the coach thinks we need to do to turn the season around, to win, I accept it.”

While playing all 17 of Northwestern's games so far in 2025-26, Reid has been averaging 11.9 points on .393/.313/.843 shooting splits, 5.5 assists (against 1.8 turnovers), 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals a night. He's the Wildcats' third-leading scorer, behind Oscar Robertson Trophy contender Nick Martinelli and fellow junior transfer Arrinten Page.

Next up, Northwestern will look to hand the undefeated Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-0) their first defeat of the season in a Saturday matinee. Whether or not Reid starts remains to be seen.

