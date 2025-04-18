Former Northwestern Big Man Commits to George Washington
Former Northwestern forward Luke Hunger entered the transfer portal just a couple of weeks ago, and it didn't take long for him to find a new home. The 6-foot-10 Montreal native is headed to the Nation's Capital to play for George Washington University.
Hunger was never able to lock down consistent minutes in Evanston, moving in and out of the rotation for the past two seasons. He's listed at forward, but he played almost all of his minutes at the five, and Matthew Nicholson always had the starting job locked up.
Off the bench, Hunger had to contend for minutes with transfer bigs like Blake Preston and Keenan Fitzmorris. He won the battle at times but lost it at others. Hunger's decision to enter the portal could have stemmed from a desire for a more consistent role.
This past season, Hunger played in 25 games, averaging 12.5 minutes on the floor, 2.8 points per game and 2.4 rebounds. He shot just 38% from the field and 11% from three, a shot he has in his bag but could never get to drop consistently for the Wildcats.
At George Washington, straightening out that shooting stroke will be crucial to his future success. Hunger has never appeared to lose confidence in his shot, and he's never seemed afraid to take the open jumpers that are given to him. If he can start knocking them down then he's a completely different player.
At 260 lbs, Hunger certainly had the size to compete in the Big Ten, but it will likely give him more of an advantage against non-power conference competiton.
Chris Caputo has been the head coach at GW since 2022, and it will be up to him to get the most out of Hunger. An increased workload will likely help him pair his size with an effective jump shot.
From a Northwestern perspective, the roster currenty lacks big man depth after Hunger's departure. There's one scholarship spot still open, probably for a center, but the search continues.