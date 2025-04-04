Northwestern Wildcats Reserve Forward to Enter Transfer Portal
A day after adding their first incoming transfer of the 2025 offseason, the Northwestern Wildcats are losing a bench forward who has played 62 games in Evanston.
Redshirt sophomore Luke Hunger announced his intention to transfer on Friday morning, joining fellow Wildcat Blake Barkley in the portal. Between the two outgoing transfers and five graduating seniors, Chris Collins will be coaching a significantly different roster next season.
"Growing up playing hockey in Canada, I would have never imagined having the opportunity to play basketball and graduate from a great school like Northwestern," Hunger wrote on social media. "Being a part of the first NU team to make back-to-back March Madness appearances is something I will cherish forever."
Hunger, a 6-foot-10 forward from Montreal, Canada, will have two years of eligibility remaining. In the 2024-25 season, Hunger averaged 2.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 25 games. The big man put up a career-best 3.8 points per game on 45.3% shooting in 2023-24, when he started 10 of 31 games.
The Wildcats earned a commitment from South Florida transfer guard Jayden Reid on Thursday, and following Hunger's departure, Northwestern will have two available roster spots remaining. Chris Collins, fresh off a new multi-year extension, will likely need to use at least one of those two scholarships on centers.
Youngstown State center Gabe Dynes visited Evanston on Monday, and the 7-foot-3 giant could greatly bolster an NU roster that is currently very small. All-Big Ten forward Nick Martinelli, at 6-foot-7, would be the largest returning player to Northwestern if he eventually withdraws from the NBA Draft.
However, incoming freshmen Cade Bennerman (6-foot-11) and Tre Singleton (6-foot-8) could be in line to receive significant minutes early if Collins does not target size in the portal. With two open roster spots, Collins is almost certain to find a big man to transfer to Northwestern, just as he has in each of the last three seasons.