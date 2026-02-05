How to Watch Northwestern Women's Basketball vs USC: Preview, Predictions, TV Channel
The mighty USC Trojans women's basketball club heads to Evanston Thursday for a Big Ten matchup against the reeling Northwestern University Wildcats.
Northwestern is 8-14 on the season and just 2-9 in conference play. The 'Cats are looking to pause their current skid at four dropped games.
Game Preview
Lindsay Gottlieb's squad has gone a mediocre 13-9, with junior wing JuJu Watkins still recovering from her ACL tear.
Freshman guard Jazzy Davidson and senior guard Kara Dunn have been leading the way for USC when it comes to scoring.
The 6-foot-1 Davidson has been averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 boards and 4.2 dimes for the Trojans. The 5-foot-11 Dunn has notched competitive averages of 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a night.
USC is an excellent defensive team when it comes to closing out on opponents' 3-pointers. Rival clubs are connecting on just 26.6 percent of their 16.4 triple takes against the Trojans. That conversion rate represents the 23rd-best such defensive percentage in NCAA Division I hoops.
Northwestern X-Factors
Despite a generally abominable season, the Wildcats have managed to go 6-5 at home. The Welsh-Ryan crowd's support appears to be a genuine determining factor for Northwestern this season.
5-foot-9 senior Northwestern guard Caroline Lau continues to pace all of the NCAA with her 8.8 dishes a night, against 4.1 turnovers. If she can limit the picks and find open shooters, it could spell the difference between victory and defeat for a desperate Northwestern team.
Predictions
Look for the taller, longer Trojans to punish the Wildcats on the glass and close them out beyond the arc in a rout, possibly shutting the door on a Big Ten Tournament berth for Northwestern this season.
Final Score Prediction: USC 70, Northwestern 55.
How to Watch, Listen
- Matchup: Northwestern (8-14, 2-9 B1G) vs USC (13-9, 5-6 B1G)
- When: Thursday, February 5
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois
- Time: 8 p.m. CST
- Watch: FS1 (TV)
- Listen: WGN Radio 720 AM, The Varsity Network
