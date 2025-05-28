Incoming Northwestern Freshman Training With Chicago Bulls Guard
Phoenix Gill is a member of Northwestern's incoming five-player recruiting class, its highest ranked group in program history. The Chicago native is a three-star prospect out of high school and the No. 4 player in his state, according to 247Sports.
Before beginning his career as a Wildcat, Gill is putting in some work with impressive company. His father, 15-year NBA vet Kendall Gill, posted a picture of his son on X after working out with current Chicago Bulls' guard Talen Horton-Tucker.
Horton-Tucker was a Chicago kid himself, playing at Simeon High School. He then played college basketball at Iowa State before the Los Angeles Lakers drafted him in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft.
Since then, Horton-Tucker has played six seasons in the NBA, five of them as a regular rotational player getting real minutes in most games. He spent three seasons with the Lakers before two more with the Utah Jazz, and he's now completed his first season back home with the Bulls.
Also pictured in the post is former DePaul guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, who currently plays for the Windy City Bulls in the G League. He is also from Chicago, so the three are connected in that way.
Gill may be a candidate to redshirt his freshman season with Northwestern, but you never know. Head coach Chris Collins showed a willingness to give first year's minutes last season when K.J. Windham and Angelo Ciaravino both impressed early on.
Gill has more of an uphill climb given the depth of the team and the size of his class, but it's all about who shows up in the fall playing the best basketball. Working out with players of this caliber certainly can't hurt.