Latest March Madness Prediction Gives Rough Outlook for Northwestern
Northwestern is coming off of the winningest three-season stretch in program history, but after losing half of the team to graduations and outgoing transfers, the Wildcats could be facing a tough 2025-26 season.
ESPN college basketball analyst and bracketologist Joe Lunardi revealed his first crack at the 2026 March Madness tournament field on Tuesday, which forecasts a troubling upcoming year for the 'Cats. Northwestern was listed last in Lunardi's "Next Four Out," leaving the Wildcats on the outside of the NCAA Tournament, looking in for the second year in a row.
Lunardi predicted Northwestern to finish 15th in the Big Ten out of 18 teams, two spots worse than last season's injury-riddled group. The conference's 11 tournament berths trailed only the SEC (14 teams), with Purdue (No. 1 seed), Michigan (No. 2), Michigan State (No. 4), Illinois (No. 4), UCLA (No. 4), Wisconsin (No. 6), Ohio State (No. 6), USC (No. 7), Oregon (No. 7), Maryland (No. 10) and Iowa (No. 10, Last Four In) making the cut.
Both Indiana and Washington were included in Lunardi's "First Four Out" category, while Nebraska joined the 'Cats in the "Next Four Out" group.
Northwestern's biggest losses come in its graduating class, where Brooks Barnhizer, Ty Berry, Matthew Nicholson, Jalen Leach and Keenan Fitzmorris will each leave large holes. The Wildcats return the Big Ten's leading scorer in Nick Martinelli, but the rest of the roster is largely inexperienced, led by NU's five-man incoming freshman class.
However, Northwestern did sign three transfers this offseason in guard Jayden Reid (South Florida), wing Max Green (Holy Cross) and forward Arrinten Page (Cincinnati). It's certainly possible that the Wildcats could exceed expectations with these new additions as they look for their fourth consecutive winning season.