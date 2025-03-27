Massive 7-foot-3 Center to Visit Northwestern As Potential Transfer
Just hours after news broke that potential Valparaiso transfer Cooper Schwieger had scheduled a visit with Northwestern, Chris Collins and the Wildcats are bringing another player in to Evanston.
On3's Joe Tipton reported Wednesday evening that Youngstown State sophomore Gabe Dynes is planning to visit Northwestern on Monday. Dynes is 7-foot-3 and has played in 62 games for the Penguins, starting 11.
USC, Vanderbilt, UCF and Notre Dame were also listed as schools that have interest in Dynes.
The Independence, Kentucky native was a key member of the Penguins' bench this past season, averaging 6.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in less than 22 minutes per game. Dynes also led Youngstown State with a 69.9% shooting percentage.
Dynes would look to replace 7-foot Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson, who had held down the Wildcats' frontcourt since 2022. Northwestern has had success bringing in a center in each of the last three seasons, utilizing graduate transfers Tydus Verhoeven, Blake Preston and Keenan Fitzmorris as reserve big men.
However, with Dynes being just a sophomore and Nicholson graduating, it's safe to presume that Dynes would be recruited to be Northwestern's starting center in 2025-26 and beyond, rather than the rotational stopgap transfer that Collins has used in the past.
If Schwieger and Dynes both end up playing for the Wildcats, it could also signal Collins' confidence in freshman K.J. Windham to be his point guard of the future. Thanks to its five-player No. 21-ranked freshman recruiting class, Northwestern has just two open roster spots for the portal. Signing a pair of frontcourt transfers would leave the 'Cats with a largely inexperienced backcourt of Windham, Jordan Clayton, Jake West and Phoenix Gill.
In the early stages of the 2025 transfer portal, Collins appears to be targeting the frontcourt to add help around All-Big Ten honoree Nick Martinelli. That could create a trial-by-fire scenario for Northwestern's guards, but it could pay off in the long run as the Wildcats look to return to the NCAA Tournament.