Northwestern Athletics VP Reacts to Wildcats' Carla Berube Hire

Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Mark Jackson announced on Wednesday that former Princeton Tigers head coach Carla Berube would be stepping in as just the seventh head coach in the history of the Northwestern Wildcats women's basketball program.

Berube boasts a bonkers 147-29 win-loss record (good for an .835 winning percentage) from her Princeton tenure, which includes five NCAA Tournament berths in six seasons, including two second-round runs.

In fairness, the 2020 postseason was cancelled due to the advent of COVID-19. Princeton boasted a 26-1 overall record (14-0 in Ivy League Conference play), so it would have been six straight if a public health nightmare hadn't intervened.

Three Berube-era Princeton alums heard their names called on draft night in the WNBA. Center/power forward Bella Alarie was the No. 5 pick by the Dallas Wings in 2020. Dallas next drafted guard Abby Meyers was selected at No. 11 in 2023. Combo guard Kaitlyn Chen was drafted with the No. 30 pick by the then-expansion Golden State Valkyries.

Jackson himself weighed in on his decision recently.

"When we launched a national search months ago with our outstanding search committee, we set forth with three goals in mind," Jackson noted in a school press statement announcing the hire. "First, we needed to find someone who was aligned with our culture at Northwestern. Second, a proven winner with NCAA Tournament experience. And lastly, someone who could navigate an elite academic environment in the most competitive athletic conference in the country.

"Carla Berube delivers on all fronts. Equally as important, we found a leader with a rare combination of fierce competitiveness, humility and the ability to develop players and people with compassion and dedication. We are thrilled to welcome Carla and her family to Northwestern."

This wasn't the only reaction Jackson had to his hire.

He also shouted out Berube with a post on X Sunday as the new Wildcats head coach and her family — wife Meghan, sons Parker and Caden and daughter Brogan — all touched down in Evanston.

"The next chapter begins! @Coach_Berube & Family! @nuwbball @NU_Sports," Jackson wrote, amidst several emojis.

During their final season under Joe McKeown, the Wildcats went a paltry 8-21. Here's hoping Berube has the recruiting chops and ATO expertise to help turn things around in 2026-27.

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