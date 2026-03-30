Northwestern Women's Basketball Freshman Guard Enters Transfer Portal: Report

Just a few days after the Northwestern Wildcats women's basketball team announced the hiring of its new coach, a little-used 2025-26 freshman guard is already jumping ship.

Earlier this week, Northwestern revealed that it was swapping in ex-Princeton head coach Carla Berube to replace a retiring Joe McKeown for 2026-27.

On Saturday, 5-foot-10 Wildcats guard Angelina Hodgens informed Talia Goodman of On3 Sports that she would be entering the NCAA's transfer portal as she seeks a new hoops home for next year.

The Staten Island native played sparingly for the 8-21 Wildcats this season. Hodgens suited up for just 16 contests, averaging a scant 1.7 points on .222/.167/.800 shooting splits and 0.9 rebounds across 6.5 minutes a night.

Earlier this week, Hodges' high school alma mater St. Joseph by-the-Sea honored her by retiring her No.1 jersey, per Charlie De Biase Jr. of SI Live.com. She was a four-year varsity player in her day.

"I know that I can help the team when I'm out there and I just want to provide as much of a little spark off the bench [as] I can," she told WNUR Sports in December. "I think that when I get in the game, I feel a lot of confidence from my older captains and just my other teammates that are on the court... they think that I can do things when I'm out there. So I just try to play as hard as I can and let my confidence take me where I want to go."

Hodges' best game with the Wildcats? A 12-point, five-rebound, two-assist, two-steal outing in a 75-62 loss to George Washington on Dec. 21. She also played 29 minutes, 17 more minutes than her second-longest stint in a game, 12 minutes against Utah on Dec. 14.

"I think the biggest transition has been the speed and the pace of the game," Hodges noted. "I have to make sure that I'm on my toes at all times on defense, and just making sure I'm getting up and down the court as quick as possible. That's probably the biggest thing I've noticed."

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