Northwestern Men's and Women's Basketball Post About New Video Game
Before last college football season, EA Sports released the long-awaited College Football 25 video game. It was met with incredible enthusiasm from fans who had been waiting for a new version of the game since 2013.
Now, the video game company responsible for many of the biggest sports games on the market is bringing back another beloved game in hopes of capturing that same magic. A college basketball game is currently scheduled to be released in 2028, according to The New York Times.
Both of Northwestern's basketball teams reacted to the news on Monday, posting mock game covers featuring Wildcat players.
The men's cover features star forward Nick Martinelli along with head coach Chris Collins. The women's cover is an image of guard Caroline Lau going up for a shot. Presumably, this means that the game plans to include both men's and women's rosters upon release.
The last time EA released a college basketball game was in 2009, even longer ago than the most recent football game before last year. The franchise doesn't have quite the same level of a cult following that the football games have, but EA is likely hoping to capitalize on the momentum from those games.
According to The Times, teams have until July 18 to approve being in the game. If Northwestern's social media accounts are any indication, it was incredibly quick to do so. Both team's rosters will surely look very different by the time the game is released, but Wildcat fans everywhere can start looking forward to playing as their favorite team in a few years.