Northwestern Men's Basketball Defeats Valparaiso at Welsh-Ryan Arena

The Northwestern Wildcats delivered exactly what they needed on Tuesday night. Playing their second game in four days, Northwestern men’s basketball earned an 86–70 victory over Valparaiso at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The team improved to 7–4 overall while halting a difficult stretch with a second straight win. The result pushed the Wildcats past a recent three-game skid and provided timely momentum ahead of an upcoming road challenge.

Northwestern Wildcats' Nick Martinelli Leads a Balanced Offensive Attack

Valparaiso entered the night determined to keep the game close, and the Beacons did just that through multiple stretches. However, each time the visitors made a push, Northwestern responded with consistent scoring. Especially in the second half, when the Wildcats firmly took command.

Nick Martinelli was the clear offensive leader for Northwestern. He finished with a game-high 29 points along with six rebounds.

Martinelli was far from alone. Northwestern showcased strong balance across the lineup, with three additional players reaching double figures. Arrinten Page provided a major lift with 18 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Jayden Reid contributed 13 points, and Tre Singleton added 10. The depth of scoring allowed the Wildcats to maintain control even as Valparaiso rotated defensive looks.

The game opened with Northwestern asserting itself early. A quick 7–0 run, capped by a perfectly timed pass from Page to Martinelli for a banked basket, set the tone. Valparaiso answered behind Brody Whitaker, Justus McNair, and JT Pettigrew.

However, Northwestern’s pace and transition offense continued to apply pressure. Crisp ball movement led to Reid assisting Martinelli on a floater before setting up Justin Mullins for a fastbreak dunk. Also forced an early timeout and pushed the Wildcats into a double-digit lead.

By halftime, both teams were even with 14 rebounds apiece. However, the Wildcats had carved out a 22–12 edge in points in the paint. Martinelli led Northwestern with 12 first-half points, while Reid added eight, helping the Wildcats head into the break with a 39–30 lead.

Valparaiso closed the first half with renewed energy, trimming the margin to five at one point. In the meantime, Northwestern’s ability to finish inside ensured the Beacons never fully seized control.

Second-Half Surge Secures the Win

Northwestern wasted little time extending its lead after halftime. Jordan Clayton knocked down his second three-pointer of the night to restore a double-digit cushion. And Martinelli followed with eight consecutive points to stretch the advantage to 19 near the 16-minute mark.

Arrinten Page then took center stage, electrifying the arena with a wide-open three-pointer and later finishing with a powerful dunk in traffic. His scoring burst helped Northwestern maintain separation as Valparaiso attempted to rally.

The Beacons made one final push late, as Whitaker scored seven straight points to cut the lead to 13 with four minutes remaining. Northwestern responded with composure. Martinelli secured an offensive rebound and converted a crucial second-chance basket. And Mullins followed with a steal and fastbreak dunk, and Reid closed the door with a smooth fadeaway jumper.

The Wildcats will travel to Indianapolis for the Indy Classic on Saturday. That's where they are set to face Butler at 3 p.m. CST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

