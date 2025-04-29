Northwestern Receives Favorable Big Ten Basketball Schedule
The Big Ten revealed its men's basketball matchups for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday, and while the dates have yet to be determined, Northwestern's schedule appears to be very welcoming for the Wildcats.
Chris Collins' squad will have 20 conference games next season. Among those, the 'Cats will play three teams both at home and on the road: in-state rival Illinois, Nebraska and Minnesota. The Fighting Illini reached the Round of 32 in March, but both the Cornhuskers and Golden Gophers failed to reach the NCAA Tournament last season.
Northwestern is set to host seven unique opponents at Welsh-Ryan Arena, including four that made it to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Maryland, Michigan, Oregon and Purdue all serve as tough opponents at home, while Ohio State, Penn State and Washington were each on the outside looking in last season.
Four of the Wildcats' home opponents — Maryland, Oregon, Penn State and Washington — will have to cross time zones from either the East or West Coast to take on the 'Cats in Evanston.
Northwestern's biggest conference road trip will be a flight to Los Angeles to play USC and UCLA. The team will also face Rutgers in Piscataway. NU's other unique road games — Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin — are all located in the Midwest and could allow Wildcat fans to cheer their team on via a short drive.
Despite losing a handful of seniors and graduate students, Northwestern could very well return to March Madness next season with the help of three transfers and a highly-ranked freshman recruiting class. Given how the schedule has shaken out, the 'Cats project to face some of their toughest opponents of the year at home, which could give the team a major boost.