Northwestern Men's Basketball Officially Announces Transfer Class
After former Cincinnati big man Arrinten Page committed to Northwestern last night, Chris Collins and co. are fresh out of scholarships. The team announced his commitment in a press release today, marking the third transfer the program has officially welcomed this cycle.
The first was 5-foot-10 guard Jayden Reid who is heading to Evanston after two seasons with South Florida. He's a bit under-sized, but Reid has the ability to knock down the three-ball. He shot it at a 35.8% clip last season, but showed more promise as a freshman when he posted a 47.5% mark.
Reid will be a junior next season when he starts his career in purple. It remains to be seen how the 'Cats will utilize him, whether it be in the starting lineup or as a shooting threat off the bench. The concern is that his game will struggle at his size in a more physically dominant league, but a good jumper is a good jumper.
Northwestern's second transfer commit came earlier this month when former Holy Cross guard Max Green made it official. Green had a fantastic season as a freshman last year, scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds per contest.
Green is 6-foot-6, so he's got a size advantage at the position. His remaining eligibility also likely made him an attractive option for the Wildcats.
"Max is the ultimate competitor, and that will be a tremendous fit for our team," Collins said in a press release. "I can't wait to see the impact he makes with an exciting young core of players in our program."
After Green's commitment, Northwestern fans were on the edge of their seats waiting for Collins to bring in a center. With Matthew Nicholson out of eligibility and Luke Hunger transferring to George Washington, it was an obvious need.
The recently re-signed head coach delivered yesterday, bringing in the 6-foot-11 Page. At Cincinnati, his scoring output wasn't all that impressive (3.5 ppg last season), but he only averaged nine minutes a night.
When he did play, Page showed flashes of a center with lots of versatility. Page can shoot the three-ball. He can work in the post. He can be a dominant rebounder. There's a lot to like about the Atlanta native if you peel back the curtain.
"Arrinten will be a valuable asset to our frontcourt, bringing athleticism, versatility, and skill, along with two years of high-major basketball experience," Collins said in a press release.
Now that all three transfers have been announced by the program itself, the focus shifts to next season. The Wildcats will hope this infusion of talent will be enough to get them back to the NCAA Tournament.