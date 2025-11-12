Northwestern Star Earns Big Honor Roll Recognition After Dominant Week
Northwestern senior forward Grace Sullivan is already making her presence felt this season, and the Big Ten has taken notice. Following two dominant outings that powered the Wildcats to a 2–0 start, Sullivan was named to the Big Ten Conference’s Weekly Honor Roll. It was announced on Monday by the league office. It’s the first weekly conference recognition of her Northwestern career. And it comes after a pair of performances that showed just how much of a force she’s become.
Grace Sullivan Shines in Early-Season Victories
Sullivan’s strong week was a showcase of consistency and control. She shot an impressive 56 percent from the field (18-of-32). On the other hand, she averaged 21.5 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks per game in Northwestern’s wins over IU, Indy, and SIUE. Her ability to dominate both offensively and on the glass set the tone for the Wildcats’ perfect start.
The senior opened the season with a statement performance against IU Indy, racking up 18 points and a career-best 18 rebounds. That marked just the second double-double of her collegiate career. She followed that effort with another spectacular display against SIU. She also shot 10-of-14 from the field for 25 points, her highest-scoring performance since joining Northwestern. The Wildcats’ offense flowed through her with ease, and she proved to be the anchor the team needed inside.
Northwestern (2–0) will look to extend its winning streak when it closes its three-game homestand against Maryland Eastern Shore on Friday, November 14, at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Building on Last Season’s Growth
Sullivan’s breakout start to this season is built on the foundation she established last year. During the 2024–25 campaign, she started 15 of 27 games and became one of the team’s most reliable contributors. She did that by shooting just over 50 percent from the field while averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She scored in double figures 17 times, showing a level of consistency that set her apart.
She recorded 10 points and eight rebounds in her Northwestern debut against Illinois State. The athlete delivered 16 points in a win over Utah and added 15 points and seven rebounds in a road victory at Loyola Chicago.
Her season-high 22 points came in a commanding win over Cornell. At the same time, she added 13 points and eight rebounds against DePaul and 14 points in an overtime win over UNLV. Sullivan also played a crucial role in Big Ten play, putting up 18 points and four blocks against No. 24 Minnesota. She scored 14 against Penn State and dished out a career-high five assists at Iowa.
Before arriving in Evanston, Sullivan was already a decorated athlete at Carmel Catholic High School. A four-year letter winner and team captain, she helped her squad capture regional, sectional, super-sectional, and state titles while finishing with a 28–7 record in her senior season. She earned All-Conference and All-Area honors multiple times and was named to the IBCA Second Team All-State and AP All-State honorable mention lists.
