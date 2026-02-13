Northwestern Women's Basketball Hosts No. 7 Michigan Amid Brutal Big Ten Stretch

The margin for error in the Big Ten has officially evaporated for Northwestern. It is because on Thursday night, the Wildcats stepped onto the floor at Welsh-Ryan Arena to face their fifth-ranked opponent of the season, No. 7 Michigan. The stakes could not have been higher. Sitting in 16th place in the conference standings, Northwestern entered the matchup exactly one spot outside of eligibility for the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis.

A First Half That Showed Northwestern Wildcats’ Ceiling

With only five games remaining in the regular season, every possession now carries postseason weight. Despite a transcendent first half that teased a monumental upset, the Wildcats were eventually overwhelmed by Michigan’s interior depth. The team faced a heartbreaking fall, 80-58, for their sixth consecutive loss.

For the first 20 minutes, Northwestern did not just compete with a top-10 team. They dictated the terms. After trailing 20-17 at the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats surged in the second. They opened the period on a 6-0 run, and later combined for three 3-pointers from Tayla Thomas. And on the other hand, Caroline Lau built a six-point halftime cushion, 37-31.

The first-half numbers were eye-opening. Northwestern shot 60.9 percent from the field. They went 5-for-6 from three-point range, an incredible 83 percent. They held Michigan to 37.8 percent shooting. That efficiency helped offset 12 turnovers and a 19-15 rebounding deficit in the opening half.

Thomas was electric early, tipping in rebounds and knocking down a career-high two three-pointers. Lau controlled the tempo and finished the night with 16 points and six assists. Grace Sullivan added 16 points, a block, and a steal, consistently finishing through contact.

For 20 minutes, Northwestern looked like a team ready to shake up the Big Ten standings. The optimism of halftime dissolved quickly.

After Northwestern grabbed a 42-35 lead early in the third quarter, Michigan responded with a crushing 21-3 run to close the frame. What had been a confident Wildcats performance flipped into a Wolverines avalanche.

Michigan outscored Northwestern 49-21 over the final 20 minutes. In the second half, Northwestern shot just 5-for-23 from the field. The Wildcats committed eight turnovers. Michigan shot 64.7 percent.

By the final buzzer, Michigan had shot 51 percent overall compared to Northwestern’s 41 percent. The Wolverines won the rebounding battle 40-26. They forced 20 Northwestern turnovers while committing just 12.

Northwestern’s red-hot 83 percent three-point shooting in the first half cooled dramatically, finishing at 43 percent overall. The shift was sudden and decisive. A six-point halftime lead became a 22-point loss.

Leadership in a High-Pressure Stretch

Despite the final margin, several Wildcats delivered performances that underscored this team’s competitiveness. Caroline Lau led the offense with 16 points and six assists, orchestrating Northwestern’s best stretches.

Grace Sullivan matched her with 16 points while adding a defensive presence. Tayla Thomas contributed 13 points, including a career-high two triples, though she was limited to just three points after halftime as Michigan tightened its interior defense.

The Wildcats proved they can execute against elite competition. They showed poise, shot selection, and offensive rhythm that can challenge even a No. 7 team in the country. The challenge now is sustaining that level for 40 minutes instead of 20.

Michigan scored at least 50 percent of its points in the paint in each quarter and finished with 34 paint points in the second half alone. Northwestern struggled to generate consistent interior offense late as the Wolverines’ size and depth took over.

The rebounding gap of 40-26 created second-chance opportunities for Michigan. The turnover differential of 20-12 fueled the Wolverines’ transition game. Northwestern’s efficiency in the first half masked those issues. In the second half, they became impossible to hide.

As the final buzzer sounded inside Welsh-Ryan Arena, the reality was clear. Northwestern now sits in 16th place, one spot outside Big Ten Tournament eligibility, with five games remaining. Coach Joe McKeown understands the urgency. There is no more room for near misses or moral victories.

The Wildcats will next travel to State College to face Penn State on Feb. 14 at 3 p.m. CST. With the Big Ten Tournament looming in Indianapolis, every remaining matchup carries postseason implications.

The formula is there. The first half against No. 7 Michigan proved it. Northwestern can compete with elite teams. They can shoot efficiently. They can dictate tempo. They can build leads. Now, in the final stretch of a brutal Big Ten schedule, the task is simple and unforgiving. Finish games. Protect possessions. Win the paint battle.

