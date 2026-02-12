Northwestern Women’s Basketball Returns Home to Face No. 7 Michigan

Northwestern women’s basketball is back under the bright lights at Welsh-Ryan Arena. And this time, the challenge could not be much bigger. Northwestern closes out a two-game homestand on Thursday evening as No. 7 Michigan visits Evanston.

The matchup, scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026, tips off at 8 p.m. CT (9 p.m. ET). Fans can watch live on Peacock and NBCSN. They are surely going to have a gala time with A.J. Kanell handling play-by-play duties and Autumn Johnson serving as analyst.

Michigan enters ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. They are also coming off a narrow 69-66 loss to No. 2 UCLA at Crisler Center. That defeat snapped a nine-game Big Ten winning streak. This also means the Wolverines will arrive motivated and focused. And that's where the Wildcats' prowess needs to show up.

For Northwestern, this is an opportunity. A ranked opponent. A home crowd. A chance to shift momentum.

The Wolverines, on the other hand, lead the Big Ten in scoring at 86.9 points per game. That's surely a number that ranks fifth nationally. They outscore opponents by an average of just under 25 points per contest. Under head coach Kim Barnes Arico, Michigan has averaged 84.9 points across its 13 conference matchups.

Northwestern’s Outlook at Welsh-Ryan Arena

The Wildcats enter Thursday looking to halt a five-game losing streak. Northwestern has been outscored by 7.9 points per game this season. And that resulted in a -183 scoring differential. The Wildcats average 65.9 points per game, which ranks 182nd nationally. This also allowed 73.8 points per contest, ranking 337th nationally.

At home, Northwestern is averaging 65.3 points per game. Looking from beyond the arc, the Wildcats connect on 5.3 three-pointers per game at a 29.4 percent clip. Opponents, meanwhile, are hitting 7.1 threes per game against Northwestern while shooting 34.2 percent.

To stay competitive against Michigan’s explosive offense, Northwestern will need efficient scoring and strong perimeter defense. Michigan allows 62.3 points per game, so every possession will matter. Even in an 83-65 loss to USC last Thursday at Welsh-Ryan Arena, there were bright spots.

Grace Sullivan led all scorers with 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting. It marked her 16th 20-point game of the season. Against Big Ten opponents, Sullivan is averaging 23.8 points per contest, which is tied for second on the conference leaderboard. She has been Northwestern’s steady offensive engine and will be central again Thursday night.

Casey Harter added 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and knocked down two three-pointers. She has scored in double figures in five of Northwestern’s last seven games and is averaging 12.7 points since posting a career-best 21 against Rutgers on January 11.

Caroline Lau contributed in her usual playmaking role, recording her 12th game this season with nine or more assists. She finished with nine assists, six points, and four rebounds against USC.

If Northwestern can combine Sullivan’s scoring, Harter’s efficiency, and Lau’s distribution in one cohesive effort, the Wildcats can make things interesting.

The numbers underline the challenge. Michigan averages 86.9 points per game, the best mark in the Big Ten. Northwestern averages 65.9. Michigan allows 62.3 points per game, while Northwestern allows 73.8.

Northwestern scores just 3.6 more points per game than Michigan allows. That slim margin highlights the need for offensive precision and defensive discipline. Rebounding, shot selection, and limiting turnovers will be key. Against a top-10 opponent, small mistakes often turn into big swings.

Thursday’s contest marks the 84th all-time meeting between the programs. Michigan owns a narrow 42-41 edge in a series that dates back to February 18, 1976.

The Wolverines have won the last three matchups. In last season’s meeting at Crisler Center, Northwestern grabbed a one-point lead with just over three minutes remaining before Michigan closed on an 8-1 run to secure a 60-54 victory. Kyla Jones led the Wildcats with 14 points in that game.

History suggests these matchups can be tight, even when rankings suggest otherwise. Fans can tune in on Thursday for Northwestern women’s basketball to deliver a power-packed performance at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Following this matchup, Northwestern heads east to State College, Pennsylvania, to face Penn State on Sunday, February 15. That game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. CT tip-off and will air on the Big Ten Network.

