Northwestern Women’s Basketball Overmatched by UCLA in Lopsided Big Ten Loss

The 2025–26 Big Ten season has been a demanding test for the Northwestern Wildcats, and Sunday delivered their toughest challenge yet. Matched up against a national championship contender, Northwestern fell 80–46 to No. 3 UCLA, suffering its fourth loss of the season by 20 points or more.

Northwestern Women’s Basketball Provides Offensive Sparks

Northwestern entered the game at 8–12 overall and 2–7 in Big Ten play, fully aware of the task ahead. UCLA is now 19–1 overall and a perfect 9–0 in conference action.

FINAL | #3 UCLA 80, Northwestern 46



'Cats begin a two-game road trip against #24 Nebraska on Wednesday, January 28. — Northwestern Women’s Basketball (@nuwbball) January 25, 2026

Against one of the nation’s most imposing defensive units, Grace Sullivan delivered a performance that stood out. The senior led all scorers with 21 points, finishing 10-for-23 from the field. Sullivan consistently attacked the paint and battled UCLA’s length, giving Northwestern a steady offensive presence throughout the game.

Freshman Xamiya Walton added another bright spot for the Wildcats. Walton showcased her confidence from the perimeter, knocking down 3-of-5 three-point attempts to finish with nine points. Her late-quarter shooting surge in the opening period briefly shifted momentum and energized the Northwestern bench.

While Northwestern received strong individual efforts, the overall statistics highlighted the challenge of facing an elite UCLA team. The Wildcats were outrebounded 44–25, struggled with ball security by committing 20 turnovers compared to UCLA’s 13, and shot just 35 percent from the field. UCLA’s offensive core was especially effective, as the Bruins’ big four combined to score 62 of their 80 points while shooting 55.8 percent.

Northwestern showed early resolve after the opening tip. UCLA jumped out to a 12–4 lead, but Sullivan answered with two early baskets inside to keep the Wildcats within reach. The Bruins leaned on their perimeter shooting to extend the margin to 19–8, living up to their reputation as one of the nation’s top three-point shooting teams.

The Wildcats responded late in the first quarter. Walton drilled two three-pointers in the final 1:33, fueling a 6–2 run that cut the deficit to 19–12 heading into the second period and briefly slowed UCLA’s momentum.

Second Quarter Surge Breaks the Game Open

Northwestern endured a prolonged scoring drought, with Sullivan responsible for nearly all of the offense. At the 3:05 mark of the period, her six points accounted for the Wildcats’ only field goals, aside from two Caroline Lau free throws.

UCLA capitalized with a steady 10–4 run, then closed the half with an emphatic 11–0 surge over the final three minutes. Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice, Giana Kneepkens, and Lauren Betts all contributed during the stretch, pushing UCLA to a commanding 46–22 halftime lead.

UCLA opened the third quarter with eight straight transition points, quickly reasserting control. Northwestern responded with its strongest stretch of the afternoon, winning five minutes 10–6. Sullivan pushed her total to 19 points. And then Caroline Lau connected on a three-pointer that prompted a timeout from UCLA head coach Cori Close.

Jaquez continued her efficient night, finishing with 19 points on 9-for-12 shooting and helping UCLA take a 70–38 lead into the fourth quarter. Although the outcome was decided, Northwestern continued to compete. That made them lose the final period by just two points, 10–8, with contributions from Walton, Sullivan, Casey Harter, and DaiJa Turner.

Now 2–7 in Big Ten play, Northwestern will look to regroup quickly. The Wildcats travel to Lincoln to face No. 24 Nebraska on Wednesday, January 28, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

More from Northwestern On SI