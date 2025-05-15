WATCH: Chris Collins Throws First Pitch at Cubs Game, Meets Craig Counsell
Since Northwestern's season ended nearly two months ago, head coach Chris Collins has been hard at work to fill out the team's roster in the transfer portal. Evidently, he's also been working on his changeup.
Ahead of Northwestern Day at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, Collins took the mound to throw out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs faced off against the Miami Marlins. Collins was known as a three-point shooter when he played at Duke in the 90s, but the Wildcat head coach also showed he's got an arm on him and delivered an accurate ball to Cubs mascot "Clark."
Collins then exchanged pleasantries in the dugout with Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who currently has Chicago in first place in the National League Central. A native of Glenbrook, Illinois, Collins also threw out a first pitch in 2024, Counsell's first year leading the Cubs.
The Cubs eventually fell to the Marlins, 3-1, but the two coaches can still learn a lot from each other. Collins has led the 'Cats to the postseason in two of the last three years, and while the Cubs are on track to do so this year, Counsell's squad missed the MLB Playoffs last season with an 83-79 record. With the Brewers, Counsell brought Milwaukee to the postseason in five out of his final six years, reaching the NLCS in 2018.
On the other hand, Counsell could give Collins some pointers on how to find the strike zone.