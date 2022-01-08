All-American safety Brandon Joseph commits to Notre Dame, set to make immediate impact on Fighting Irish's secondary

Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph is officially transferring to Notre Dame, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

"I have decided to commit to the University of Notre Dame," Joseph said in the Tweet. "Coming to Notre Dame is a Legacy commitment for me. The history of this program and the players who have worn this uniform are held to the highest standards in both football and education. I am honored to be a part of this next chapter in Notre Dame football history."

"The Notre Dame brand is as strong as ever," Joseph said. "I plan to follow in the footsteps of football Hall of Famers and the great players who have preceded me. I plan to give the Irish my all and bleed Blue and Gold."

Joseph announced that he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 30, 2021, after three seasons in Evanston.

During his three years with the Wildcats, Joseph totaled 136 tackles, 13 passes defended and nine interceptions. The College Station, Texas, native earned All-America honors in 2020 after the WIldcats finished the season 7-2 and clinched a Big Ten West division title.

Northwestern's total defense national ranking fell from No. 22 to No. 101 from 2020 to 2021 after the Wildcats returned only a small percentage of their production and finished the year with a 3-9 record. Notre Dame went 11-2 in 2021 and finished the year ranked No. 43 in total defense.

Joseph will be an immediate impact player for the Fighting Irish, as All-American safety Kyle Hamilton leaves campus in South Bend to pursue a professional career. Hamilton is projected as a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

