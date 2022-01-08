Skip to main content

All-American safety Brandon Joseph commits to Notre Dame, set to make immediate impact on Fighting Irish's secondary

The former Northwestern Wildcat will make an immediate impact in South Bend.

Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph is officially transferring to Notre Dame, he announced on Twitter Saturday. 

"I have decided to commit to the University of Notre Dame," Joseph said in the Tweet. "Coming to Notre Dame is a Legacy commitment for me. The history of this program and the players who have worn this uniform are held to the highest standards in both football and education. I am honored to be a part of this next chapter in Notre Dame football history."

"The Notre Dame brand is as strong as ever," Joseph said. "I plan to follow in the footsteps of football Hall of Famers and the great players who have preceded me. I plan to give the Irish my all and bleed Blue and Gold."

Joseph announced that he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 30, 2021, after three seasons in Evanston. 

During his three years with the Wildcats, Joseph totaled 136 tackles, 13 passes defended and nine interceptions. The College Station, Texas, native earned All-America honors in 2020 after the WIldcats finished the season 7-2 and clinched a Big Ten West division title. 

No image description

FIlo_cFXMAQnAbW
Play
Football

All-American safety Brandon Joseph commits to Notre Dame, set to make immediate impact on Fighting Irish's secondary

The former Northwestern Wildcat will make an immediate impact in South Bend.

just now
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) gains a first down as he is chased by Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Wildcats In The Pros

Greg Newsome II returns to play, Ben Skowronek makes crucial catch, and more from the NFL’s Week 17

Here's what former Wildcats have been up to across the league.

Jan 5, 2022
Untitled design (25)
Play
Football

Big Ten Bowl Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Every Big Ten Bowl Game

Ohio State and Purdue win in thrilling fashion while Minnesota and Wisconsin rely on their run games to come out on top.

Jan 4, 2022

Northwestern's total defense national ranking fell from No. 22 to No. 101 from 2020 to 2021 after the Wildcats returned only a small percentage of their production and finished the year with a 3-9 record. Notre Dame went 11-2 in 2021 and finished the year ranked No. 43 in total defense.

Joseph will be an immediate impact player for the Fighting Irish, as All-American safety Kyle Hamilton leaves campus in South Bend to pursue a professional career. Hamilton is projected as a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily and Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

FIlo_cFXMAQnAbW
Football

All-American safety Brandon Joseph commits to Notre Dame, set to make immediate impact on Fighting Irish's secondary

just now
Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson (22) gains a first down as he is chased by Denver Broncos cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) in the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Wildcats In The Pros

Greg Newsome II returns to play, Ben Skowronek makes crucial catch, and more from the NFL’s Week 17

Jan 5, 2022
Untitled design (25)
Football

Big Ten Bowl Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Every Big Ten Bowl Game

Jan 4, 2022
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; A detailed view of the Allstate Sugar Bowl logo on a banner before the 2022 Sugar Bowl between the Baylor Bears and the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Sugar Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights from No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

Jan 2, 2022
10
Football

Rose Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Ohio State vs. Utah

Jan 1, 2022
USATSI_17439093
Football

Fiesta Bowl Game Recap: Live Updates from Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Jan 1, 2022
9
Football

Vrbo Citrus Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Iowa vs. Kentucky

Jan 1, 2022
8
Football

Outback Bowl Game Recap: Live Highlights From Penn State vs. Arkansas

Jan 1, 2022
7
Football

Rose Bowl Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Ohio State vs. Utah

Jan 1, 2022