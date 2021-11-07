Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Big Ten Football Game Highlights: Northwestern vs. No. 19 Iowa

    Here are the biggest plays from Saturday's Week 10 contest between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
    EVANSTON, Ill. — The Northwestern Wildcats welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to Ryan Field Saturday night for the teams' Week 10 contest.

    The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) will aim to give it their all against the No. 19 Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) in their final home game of the season.

    Second Quarter

    10:41 — Iowa WR Arland Bruce rushes for a gain of 10 yards and the Hawkeyes' second score of the game. Iowa leads 14-0.

    First Quarter

    00:22 — Iowa RB Tyler Goodson rushes for 13 yards for the first score of the game. Iowa leads 7-0.

    Oct 23, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Jacob Gill (19) runs the ball against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.
    Football

    Big Ten Football Game Highlights: Northwestern vs. No. 19 Iowa

    Here are the biggest plays from Saturday's Week 10 contest between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

    Football

    LIVE GAME FEED: No. 19 Iowa at Northwestern

    Stay tuned here for updates on Northwestern's contest against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

    Football

    Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern vs. No. 19 Iowa

    This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Wildcats host the Hawkeyes in Week 10 of Big Ten play.

    07:38 — Northwestern WR Stephon Robinson Jr. keeps it in bounds as he rushes for a gain of 24 yards. 

