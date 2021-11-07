Big Ten Football Game Highlights: Northwestern vs. No. 19 Iowa
EVANSTON, Ill. — The Northwestern Wildcats welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to Ryan Field Saturday night for the teams' Week 10 contest.
The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) will aim to give it their all against the No. 19 Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) in their final home game of the season.
Highlights
Second Quarter
10:41 — Iowa WR Arland Bruce rushes for a gain of 10 yards and the Hawkeyes' second score of the game. Iowa leads 14-0.
First Quarter
00:22 — Iowa RB Tyler Goodson rushes for 13 yards for the first score of the game. Iowa leads 7-0.
07:38 — Northwestern WR Stephon Robinson Jr. keeps it in bounds as he rushes for a gain of 24 yards.
